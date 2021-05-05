Travel Advisor Day Deals and Promos

In honor of National Travel Advisor Day (May 5) and National Travel Advisor Month, numerous suppliers have announced deals, promos, events and more. Here’s a roundup:

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways has announced special Advance FAM rates on 25 select sailings in Europe embarking October through December 2021. Travel advisors can now reserve their seven-night AmaWaterways river cruise more than five months prior to their departure, and with a new “Sail With Me” incentive, advisors are also able to earn back the cost of their stateroom by making three new FIT bookings on the same sailing. New client bookings under the “Sail With Me” bonus offer must be made May 1–31, 2021.

Travel advisors who wish to take advantage of the Advance FAM rates and “Sail With Me” incentive need to register on AmaWaterways Travel Advisor Portal and submit their Advance FAM application. AmaAcademy graduates enjoy FAM rate savings and also qualify for a bonus commission offer.

Avanti Destinations

Independent travel specialist Avanti Destinations has announced that any advisor who becomes an Avanti Certified Expert (ACE) by May 31 this year will be eligible to go on a FAM trip to London in 2022 (date TBD). In addition, advisors will earn a $25 gift card for each passenger booked through May 31, 2021 with a deposit paid by that date.

Becoming an Avanti Certified Expert (ACE) requires a passing score of 80 percent or better on the ACE test, which has 40 questions that should take an estimated 15 to 20 minutes to finish. Advisors can study and reference the updated Avanti 101 e-book, which contains all of the answers. To access the test and e-brochure, visit book.avantidestinations.com.

There is no minimum booking to qualify for the $25 gift card, although the $400 per passenger deposit must be paid by the end of May.

Selling exclusively through travel advisors, the Portland, Oregon-based wholesale tour operator creates custom-built independent and group travel in Europe, Asia, North Africa, the Middle East, or Central and South America.

For more details on the National Travel Advisor Day offer, log onto Avanti‘s travel advisor portal book.avantidestinations.com.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating the important role of travel advisors with a special edition of “From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE,” an exclusive rewards points offer for advisors, and a new “Travel Agents Rock!” toolkit.

Travel advisors can join Perez and brand ambassador John Heald for a travel advisor-themed “From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE” webinar on Wednesday, May 5. Participants will have the opportunity to be part of a celebration designed just for them with a chance to win a variety of prizes, including the line’s popular "Travel Agents Rock!" tee shirts. All advisors who attend the event will also receive a special offer to book their next personal cruise with Carnival.

In addition, travel advisors who are members of Carnival’s “Loyalty Rocks!” rewards program will receive 50 bonus rewards points in honor of National Travel Advisor Day. Rewards points can be used for a variety of items, including gift cards, electronics and home goods.

Carnival has also developed a “Travel Agents Rock!” toolkit that includes a virtual background, and social media posts that agents can use in front of their clients when participating on virtual sales calls and their social media posts.

National Travel Advisor Day coincides with National Travel and Tourism Week sponsored by U.S. Travel Association of which Carnival president Christine Duffy currently serves as its chair. National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual tradition for the U.S. travel community. It’s a time when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal well-being. This year’s theme is "The Power of Travel," highlighting the transformative qualities that travel can have on our everyday lives. Travel advisors can download a National Travel and Tourism Week toolkit at www.ustravel.org.

A save-the-date reminder with a link to register for the “From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE” webisode will be provided via email to all travel agents who are registered with Carnival. For additional information about Carnival Cruise Line, visit the line’s travel advisor Internet portal, GoCCL.com.

Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino

Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino has announced the launch of its new travel advisor incentive program. Following a challenging year, the Aruba resort is incentivizing the travel industry’s frontline workers with free room nights and the ability to earn cash rewards at booktravelresort.com, a new website designed to provide tools and booking capabilities exclusively to travel advisors.

Travel advisors can access Renaissance Aruba’s new a website with exclusive access to information and images, as well as the ability to register direct bookings for clients. (Travel advisor can book client reservations directly, as well as through their preferred wholesaler.) In exchange for client bookings, the resort is offering the following incentives through their Travel Agent Bonus Program:

Cash Rewards – Advisors will earn $10 for every revenue-generating room night booked for clients. The bonus is received for direct bookings, as well as bookings made through their preferred wholesaler. Cash bonuses are delivered twice a year in January and July in the form of gift cards. All bookings must be registered before the clients travel to the resort. This offer is valid for bookings from the United States only and does not include group bookings.

– Advisors will earn $10 for every revenue-generating room night booked for clients. The bonus is received for direct bookings, as well as bookings made through their preferred wholesaler. Cash bonuses are delivered twice a year in January and July in the form of gift cards. All bookings must be registered before the clients travel to the resort. This offer is valid for bookings from the United States only and does not include group bookings. Free Room Nights – Travel advisors will receive one free room night for every seven revenue-generating room nights booked for clients. The free room nights are usable after customers have traveled to the resort and remain available for up to two years.

– Travel advisors will receive one free room night for every seven revenue-generating room nights booked for clients. The free room nights are usable after customers have traveled to the resort and remain available for up to two years. Complimentary Client Amenities – In addition to the free room nights and cash rewards, travel advisors can use their exclusive account to gift their clients a free amenity which will be received upon arrival and will include a personalized note on the advisor’s behalf.

To register for Renaissance Aruba’s exclusive incentive program, visit booktravelresort.com. For more information, visit www.renaruba.com.

Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort

The new Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort By Best Hotels is offering special all-inclusive travel advisor rates of $55 per person, per night, based on stays in a luxury Tropical Garden View room. Reservations must be made May 1–15, 2021 for travel September 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022.

Through “Travel Advisor Day” offer, travel professionals can book up to two double occupancy luxury Tropical Garden View rooms, for up to four nights with rates at the promotional rate of $55 per person, per night.

Travel advisors with families will enjoy the extra value of a Serenade Punta Cana vacation as children under three stay free of charge, while kids three up to 12 are discounted 50 percent off the $55 per person travel advisor rate (maximum two children) when sharing a room with paying adults. Travel advisors with three or more children are charged 50 percent off the regular nightly rate starting with the third child.

Travel advisor reservations are made by sending an email to [email protected] and referencing code “TADAYPROMO2021.” Travel advisers must include their valid identification number at the time of booking, such as IATA, IATAN, CLIA and TRUE. The offer is subject to certain restrictions.

Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas

Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas is offering a free night and nightly appreciation rates to stay at the adults-only, all-inclusive resort and commission incentives throughout the year.

During Travel Advisor Month, Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas is providing travel advisors a third night free of charge when booking a personal stay May 1–31, 2021 for travel May 1 to December 20, 2021. Travel professionals can reserve up to two rooms for their personal stays with friends and family. One free night is offered with a minimum three-night stay.

During the promotional booking period, the all-inclusive Travel Advisor Appreciation Rates start from $260 per night for two people booked in an Island View room. Appreciation rates are offered for all room categories with starting rates varying according to room category and travel dates.

Travel professionals can reserve their stay by using TAFR through the website warwickhotels.com. A valid IATA, TRUE or CLIA number is required. Travel advisor reservations have a flexible cancellation policy of 72 hours. The offer is subject to blackout dates and availability.

