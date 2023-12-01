TravelSavers Expands Business Development Team

TravelSavers is expanding its business and agency development team due to heightened demand from agencies seeking affiliation with the network.

Stephanie Copeland has joined TravelSavers in the newly created position of business development director for the Western region of the U.S. Copeland will be responsible for the advancement, retention and engagement of agencies in the area. She will also bring on new agencies in the West, serving as an ambassador to prospects that meet TravelSavers’ criteria for invitation-only affiliation.

“We’re seeing much more growth in our network every single month, as an increasing number of agencies discover our advantages,” said TravelSavers Senior Vice President Nancy Bennett. “Stephanie is the ideal person to keep this impressive momentum going in the West by highlighting our high level of personalized business support to affiliates. She’ll help agencies maximize their use of our exclusive resources, including proprietary technology, award-winning marketing, supplier partnerships and training initiatives.”

Copeland brings an entrepreneurial outlook, sales acumen and strategic prospecting skills to TravelSavers. Her extensive travel background includes fostering growth and revenue in key sales and business development roles for Windstar Cruises, Holland America Line, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Resorts and Hyatt. Copeland is based in the Seattle area.

Founded in 1970, TravelSavers is an international marketing leader of more than 3,000 independently owned agencies in over 35 countries. Through an exclusive protected territory system, strong supplier relationships, comprehensive marketing suite, innovative booking technology, specialized training and networking, and personalized business coaching, TravelSavers advisors are empowered to find and retain clients. For more information, visit www.travelsavers.com.

