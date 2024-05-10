Virgin Limited Edition Announces New Property in Kenya

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Limited Edition has announced the addition of Finch Hattons Luxury Safari Camp in Kenya to its collection of unique retreats.

Located in the Tsavo National Park of Kenya, Finch Hattons Luxury Safari Camp will become the ninth property within the collection and its fifth footprint in Africa, complementing its other properties across the continent, including Mahali Mzuri, Ulusaba Private Game Reserve, Mont Rochelle Hotel & Vineyard and Kasbah Tamadot. It will also become an integral part of the wider parent company, Virgin Hotels Collection, encompassing Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition, which was formed last year.

The tented safari camp, which is distinguished for its family values, offers a luxury safari experience in one of the greatest biodiversity regions in the world. It will become the second property in Kenya for the collection giving strength to the portfolio on the Kenya tourism circuit and allowing its guests to combine luxury facilities and safari camps in two very different and equally beautiful areas of Kenya.

Finch Hattons offers 17 luxury tented suites and three decades of safari experience from the Kenyan-based Gehlot family—the owners of Finch Hattons and co-owners of Mahali Mzuri—together with Sir Richard Branson.

Finch Hattons will become part of the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio from July 1, 2024. Set within Tsavo, it will give guests an opportunity to see Africa’s only Shetani lava flow and Mount Kilimanjaro. Rates include accommodations, all meals and drinks, as well as all scheduled activities including game drives, an excursion to Shetani lava flow, an Oldonyo Larami volcano hike, yoga, nature walks and return airstrip transfers.

For more information, visit www.virginlimitededition.com/finch-hattons.

