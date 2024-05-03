JW Marriott Opens Second Property in Kenya

JW Marriott has unveiled its second property in Kenya with the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi. The 35-story hotel is located in the Westlands commercial district and offers 315 guestrooms, five dining destinations, a Spa by JW, a pool, a fitness center and eight event spaces. An additional 51 serviced apartments and a sky bar and lounge are slated to open later in the year.

The guestrooms and suites, including one Presidential Suite, offer views of the city. Situated on the nine topmost floors of the high-rise tower, serviced apartments will offer exclusive experiences for long-stay guests and family groups in one-, two- and three-bedroom accommodations.

F&B venues at JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi include all-day MIDI Café & Patisserie, which offers quick breakfasts, light lunches and afternoon coffee and cake; Myna Restaurant serves buffet-style breakfasts and family Sunday brunches, as well as lunches and dinner from its indoor-outdoor terrace setting; Hudson Tavern Bar & Grill offers a spot to watch live sports, with the menu including tapas, mezze and classic American burgers; Mughal is a fine-dining venue slated to open soon; and situated on the 31st floor of the hotel, Mr. Pang Sky Bar & Lounge will serve Pan-Asian cuisine and mixology offerings across its indoor bar and lounge, outdoor terrace and two private dining spaces, including a premium whiskey library when it opens later this year.

The Spa by JW offers bespoke wellness experiences for guests during their stay, including customizable massages and beauty treatments. Guests can maintain their daily routines at the Fitness Center on the fifth floor, complete with a yoga studio, steam room, and an outdoor pool and terrace.

JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi offers over 18,300 square feet of meeting and event spaces that cater to all occasions from corporate events and meetings to family gatherings and celebrations. The pillar-less Grand Ballroom, hosting up to 800 guests, can be adapted for a range of events, including weddings. The hotel also has a sustainable meeting program, which includes strategies for reducing waste, ensuring responsible waste management and maintaining energy efficiency to reduce the carbon footprint of events.

Westlands is a social and entertainment hotspot within close proximity to Nairobi’s Central Business District and a number of local attractions, including Nairobi National Museum, Karen Blixen Museum, Maasai Market, bomas of Kenya and Karura Forest, an urban upland forest on the outskirts of Nairobi. The Nairobi expressway links the area to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, which is just a 20-minute drive away.

For more information, visit www.jwmarriott.com.

