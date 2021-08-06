Marriott Bonvoy Relaunches "Moments" Platform

Marriott Bonvoy has refreshed its loyalty program to give its members access to a host of new experiences across various interests ranging from sports to music to fine dining and more—in both virtual and in-person settings.

Using Marriott Bonvoy points accumulated from travel and everyday activities such as credit card spend, ride-sharing or food delivery, members can gain VIP access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more all over the globe. Members may redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or use them to bid on experiences through auctions using the revamped, easy-to-navigate platform.

Football-loving Marriott Bonvoy members can celebrate the start of the N.F.L. season with exclusive access to the NFL’s kickoff celebrations—including tickets to the N.F.L.’s Kickoff Eve Party, as well as the VIP Concert Viewing Party leading up to the game on Thursday, September 9, and the game tickets to watch the opening game.

For tennis fans, there are several Laver Cup-related packages, including a tennis clinic with former world no. 1 Andy Roddick.

Music aficionados get a chance to be among the A-list at MTV’s Video Music Awards, with the opportunity to access the red carpet before taking their seats to the show. Also on offer is VIP access to the Firefly Music Festival.

Among the culinary delights, members can get a guaranteed reservation at top restaurants, including Thomas Keller’s Per Se (New York) and The French Laundry (Yountville, CA), Enrique Olvera’s Pujol (Mexico City) and Stephanie Izard’s Girl & the Goat (Los Angeles). Some packages also include a private dinner with the chef. Cooking enthusiasts can take a lesson from a Weber Culinary Grillmaster, the brand of grilling equipment for TownePlace Suites hotels.

Those looking for personal and professional development, can learn how to master the art of communication—whether in person or virtual—with help from TED’s director of speaker coaching, Briar Goldberg.

Brides take note: For those who are yet to get their gown designed can get one made to order from Justin Alexander.

Fashionistas can attend a New York Fashion Week invite-only presentation. The program will give members a chance to be the first to see the fashion brand alice + olivia’s Spring 2022 Collection at an invite-only presentation during fashion week, and have the opportunity to shop the collection.

To explore Marriott Bonvoy Moments, visit moments.marriottbonvoy.com.

