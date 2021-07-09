Sheraton Mianyang Opens as First Redesigned Sheraton Hotel

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Sheraton Mianyang, the brand's first fully renovated hotel in Asia-Pacific, kicking off a "new vision as part of a worldwide transformation." The 342-room hotel will have a new design and brand programs intended to foster community, gathering and productivity, according to the press release.

Sheraton Mianyang is located in the Xianhai Scenic Area in Sichuan. The natural landscape of mountains and island-dotted lakes acts as a backdrop for the hotel, and is an ideal place for adventure-lovers to go hiking or enjoy cruising and kayaking on the crystal-clear water.

The hotel's lobby, which has been "re-imagined" as the community hub, is at the heart of the guest experience at Sheraton Mianyang. Its design incorporates elements of the Xianhai Scenic Area and the Sichuan bamboo, creating a connection to the local community.

The hotel's 342 guestrooms and suites range from 441 square feet to 2,583 square feet in space. The rooms are well-lit and offer either a lake or mountain view from large French windows. A few rooms also have large balconies, too.

Among the food and beverage offerings, there is the &More by Sheraton, part bar, part coffee bar and part market, with menu choices that are locally sourced, easy to enjoy while working and customizable to accommodate all tastes and time schedules. Guests can try a range of beverages, ranging from freshly brewed artisanal coffees during the day to signature cocktails, including Espresso Cappuccino Martini and Espresso-Tonic in the evening.

The hotel also has two additional restaurants and a bar, offering local and international cuisines. The all-day dining restaurant, Daily Social, has a daily buffet with an array of international and regional culinary favorites, as well as a noodles station serving authentic Sichuan style and from other parts of China. YUE, Sheraton’s signature Chinese restaurant, specializes in authentic Cantonese cuisines and local Sichuan delicacies. The restaurant also has six private dining rooms, all with views of the Xianhai lake. Unspoken is an intimate bar that transitions from hidden to active from day to evening, serving cocktails and fine wine from all around the world.

Among other amenities, there is the Sheraton Club Lounge, an exclusive space for Marriott Bonvoy "Elite" members and Club-level guests. Some of the leisure facilities at the hotel include the fitness center, a heated swimming pool, a jacuzzi and a sauna room. For family fun, Sheraton Mianyang offers a forest-themed outdoor children's playground and an indoor kids’ club. Families can also take advantage of the Sheraton Side by Side program, offering activities that families can do together helping them create long-lasting memories.

The hotel also has over 12,900 square feet of of event space, including one grand ballroom and five meeting rooms. Sheraton Mianyang also offers flexible gathering spaces, known as Studios, for collaborative working and connecting with others in a less formal setting.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/migsi-sheraton-mianyang.

Related Stories

Hilton to Debut New Flagship Hotel in Singapore

Hong Kong Outlines Strategies to Drive Tourism Recovery

Marriott International to Bring Sheraton to Patagonia

Shangri-La, AIG to Cover COVID-19 Medical Costs