Marriott International Signs Agreement to Bring Sheraton to Patagonia

Marriott International announced Tuesday that is has signed an agreement with Grupo Hoteles Panamericano to bring the Sheraton Hotels brand to Bariloche, a tourism center located in the foothills of the Argentinean Andes. Slated to debut in January 2022, the property is expected to has 161 rooms after undergoing an extensive conversion.

Located in Bariloche’s city center with views to the Nahuel Huapi Lake, Sheraton Bariloche—currently branded as Hotel Panamericano Bariloche—is just steps from San Martín street, the destination’s entertainment center with a selection of bars and restaurants. Bariloche is popular for skiing, trekking and mountaineering and is the most visited resort town in Argentinean Patagonia, attracting two million visitors annually. According to Marriott International, the destination has become the best-kept secret for summer skiing with U.S. travelers.

Sheraton Bariloche will be managed by Gotel Hotel Management under a franchise agreement. The Argentinean company was created to collaborate with Marriott International to further expand the presence of Marriott brands in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. Marriott International and Gotel recently announced the opening of Buenos Aires Marriott, which brought the Marriott Hotels brand back to the country. Previously operating as the Hotel Panamericano Buenos Aires, the Buenos Aires Marriott Hotel underwent an extensive conversion and became the first Marriott-flagged hotel in Argentina since 2013.

Currently, Marriott International operates 11 hotels in Argentina under the Sheraton Hotels, The Luxury Collection and Tribute Portfolio brands. The Sheraton Bariloche is expected to serve as the eighth Sheraton hotel in Argentina.

