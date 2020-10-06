Buenos Aires Marriott Hotel Opens as Brand’s First in Argentina Since 2013

Marriott International announced on Tuesday the opening of the Buenos Aires Marriott Hotel. Previously operating as the Hotel Panamericano Buenos Aires, the property underwent an extensive conversion and becomes the first Marriott-flagged hotel in Argentina since 2013. Located in the heart of the city, with access to must-see attractions, such as the Teatro Colón, the Obelisk and the Palace of Justice, the hotel is well-positioned to for both business and leisure travelers.

The Buenos Aires Marriott Hotel will be managed by Gotel Hotel Management, a company belonging to Grupo Hoteles Panamericano, which was created to strategically collaborate in the expansion of other Marriott brands in the Southern Cone and operate its own, as well as third-party hotels.

Offering a panoramic view of some of the city's most emblematic neighborhoods, such as Recoleta, Puerto Madero and San Telmo, the property has an eclectic porteño design, including two towers inspired by the classic French-influenced architecture that still prevails in the city today. Each guestroom has creative work spaces, high-speed Wi-Fi, HDTV and the exclusive Mobile Check-In, Mobile Checkout service, which minimizes person-to-person interaction during waiting time, Mobile Key, where cell phones will serve as access keys, Mobile Chat and Mobile Guest, from which services can be managed and requests addressed before, during and after the stay.

F&B offerings available for our guests include the Lobby Bar located on the first floor, La Luciernaga restaurant that offers Argentine and Mediterranean cuisine with an a la carte menu and Celtic Pub, an Irish bar that offers quick meals and cocktails.

Among other amenities of the property, there is Nivel 23 Club & Spa and a 24-hour gym with the latest equipment. There is also an MClub, reserved exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members.

For more information, visit www.buenosairesmarriott.com.

