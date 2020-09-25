Avianca to Restart International Flights From Colombia September 28

Avianca will gradually resume its international operations from Colombia from September 28, and will increase flights to different destinations, after the respective authorizations.

Initially, the company will operate to 16 international destinations from Bogota and Medellin:

September 28: Flights from Medellin to Miami and New York

and October 1: Operations from Bogota to Guayaquil , Quito , Mexico City , Sao Paulo , Miami and New York

, , , , Miami and New York October 15: Flights to Cancun, Guatemala City, La Paz, Punta Cana, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Santiago de Chile, San Salvador, Santo Domingo and Washington

The airline will resume operations on these dates after coordinating with the aeronautical authorities, regarding available flight slots at each airport, different operating authorizations, network review and adaptation to demand. All of this is done to offer a safe operation and to give Avianca customers enough time to meet the corresponding requirements, such as taking the PCR test for the destinations that require it.

The initial fleet for the international operation will be 34 aircraft, including Airbus A319, Airbus 320 and Boeing 787. During these months, the entire fleet underwent preventive maintenance checks to protect its general condition and ensure its availability.

It is important to note that the resumption of air operations throughout the country will be gradual and the number of flights approved by the authorities is limited. Therefore, the availability of seats depends on the authorized capacity.

Avianca also noted:

All travelers should take their temperature at the terminals and wear a mask at all stages of the trip; if the flight lasts more than two hours, the mask must be changed at least once

Passengers entering Colombia will have to present a PCR test with a negative result no more than 96 hours before boarding; those who leave the country must consult the requirements according to their destination

Passengers must report their health status in the Coronapp application prior to the trip, and during the 14 days following the trip

application prior to the trip, and during the 14 days following the trip Passengers must fill out the form “Pre check-in migration” available on the website of Migracion Colombia , 24 hours before the flight and up to one hour before

, 24 hours before the flight and up to one hour before Carry out the check-in process on the web page or mobile application of the airline; Avianca suggests you print it out at home or save it in your cell phone

Arrive three hours in advance and without a companion

If you have symptoms such as fever, nausea, head or body pain or breathing difficulties, you should not travel

Check in advance the current restrictions at the destination and prepare the necessary documents for the trip

Constantly wash hands and carry and use antibacterial products

During this time, Avianca implemented biosecurity protocols, which were successfully tested on more than 400 special flights carrying more than 45,500 people seeking to return home.

