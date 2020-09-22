JetBlue Adds Four Nonstop Routes From Hartford, CT

JetBlue is expanding service in Hartford, CT, with four new nonstop routes between Bradley International Airport and Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Cancún, Mexico (subject to receipt of government operating authority). These routes are part of JetBlue’s strategy to add routes with high potential for leisure demand and will set the airline up to be the largest carrier in Connecticut by 2021.

Last week, Connecticut simplified its travel advisory enabling all travelers visiting or returning to the state to provide a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours prior to or upon arrival to avoid the state’s 14-day quarantine.

JetBlue has built a sizable presence in Hartford with up to 12 flights per day pre-pandemic and has been instrumental in adding new routes and lowering fares for state residents. When the routes launch in the coming months, JetBlue will have the most nonstop destinations from Bradley International Airport of any carrier.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Service between Bradley International Airport and:

Cancún – Launching November 19, 2020

Los Angeles – Launching December 18, 2020

Las Vegas – Launching December 18, 2020

San Francisco – Launching December 18, 2020

The announcement for new Connecticut routes comes shortly after the airline revealed a lineup of two dozen all-new nonstop destinations, plus expanded Mint service in Newark and Los Angeles. Each route plays to JetBlue’s strengths in the airline’s focus cities in Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean or on cross-country and transcontinental flying. Every market has been identified as one in which JetBlue anticipates increasing demand for leisure travel, the airline says.

In anticipation of these recent network additions, JetBlue is readying some aircraft that have been temporarily parked.

Related Stories

United Unveils New Interactive Map With Destination Restrictions

Airlines Urge U.S., UK Governments to Start COVID Testing Trial

Etihad Debuts Global COVID-19 Insurance for All Guests

Brussels Airlines Accelerates Process to Resolve Refund Backlog