JetBlue Adds Two Dozen New Routes for November and December

JetBlue will launch 24 new routes later this year aimed at immediately generating cash and capturing traffic on a variety of new, nonstop routes—many never flown before by the airline. Each route plays to JetBlue’s focus cities in Florida, Latin American and the Caribbean or on cross-country or transcontinental flying. Each market has been identified as one in which JetBlue anticipates increasing demand for leisure travel. All new flights take off in November and December with seats on sale today.

New Routes

Service between Newark Liberty International Airport and:

Aruba Queen Beatrix International Airport : Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily; MINT on select flights)

: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily; MINT on select flights) Cancún International Airport : Launching November 19, 2020 (twice daily)

: Launching November 19, 2020 (twice daily) Montego Bay, Jamaica Sangster International Airport : Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily)

: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily) Nassau, Bahamas Lynden Pindling International Airport : Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily)

: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily) Turks and Caicos Providenciales International Airport : Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily)

: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily) Punta Cana International Airport : Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily)

: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily) Sint Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily; MINT on select flights)

Service between Los Angeles International Airport and:

Charleston International Airport : Launching December 18, 2020 (once daily)

: Launching December 18, 2020 (once daily) Cancún International Airport: Launching November 19, 2020 (twice daily)

Liberia, Costa Rica Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport : Launching December 18, 2020 (twice weekly; MINT on select flights)

: Launching December 18, 2020 (twice weekly; MINT on select flights) Palm Beach International Airport : Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily; MINT on select flights)

: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily; MINT on select flights) Raleigh–Durham International Airport : Launching December 18, 2020 (once daily)

: Launching December 18, 2020 (once daily) Richmond International Airport : Launching December 18, 2020 (once daily)

: Launching December 18, 2020 (once daily) San José, Costa Rica Juan Santamaría International Airport: Launching December 18, 2020 (once daily)

Service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and:

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport : Launching December 18, 2020 (twice weekly)

: Launching December 18, 2020 (twice weekly) Palm Springs International Airport: Launching December 18, 2020 (twice weekly)

Service between San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and:

Raleigh–Durham International Airport: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily)

Service between Tampa International Airport and:

Cancún International Airport: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily)

Richmond International Airport: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily)

Service between Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport and:

Raleigh–Durham International Airport: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily)

Service between Cancún International Airport and:

Raleigh–Durham International Airport: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily)

San Francisco International Airport: Launching November 19, 2020 (twice daily)

Service between Montego Bay, Jamaica Sangster International Airport and:

Raleigh–Durham International Airport: Launching November 19, 2020 (once daily)

Service between Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and:

Richmond International Airport: Launching December 18, 2020 (once daily)

Most new JetBlue routes will be operated using JetBlue’s Airbus A320 aircraft. JetBlue touts the most legroom in coach; free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky; complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV programming and 100-plus channels of SiriusXM radio at every seat.

Travel Flexibility Extended

Keeping in mind flexibility has never been more important to its customers, JetBlue is extending its “Go Back and Forth with Confidence” initiative for new bookings made through February 28, 2021, for travel on any date. Intended to provide peace of mind and confidence for customers making travel plans, the initiative waives all change and cancel fees for all fares, including Blue Basic, which normally does not allow for any changes.

