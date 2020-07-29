JetBlue to Use Honeywell's UV Cleaning System for its Aircraft

Honeywell's new UV Cabin System has been put in service as part of a pilot by JetBlue Airways, marking the first time a
Honeywell has delivered eight of the devices to JetBlue, and the devices are now being put into service as part of JetBlue's “Safety from the Ground Up” program at two of the airline's focus cities, John F. Kennedy International Airport in
Here’s video of the Honeywell UV Cabin System treating a JetBlue aircraft:
The Honeywell UV Cabin System is roughly the size of an aircraft beverage cart and has UV-C light arms that extend over the top of seats and sweep the cabin to treat aircraft surfaces. Properly applied, UV-C lights can deliver doses that clinical studies have found to be capable of reducing various viruses and bacteria, including SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. Results vary based on UV dosage and application.
For SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, there are multiple medical studies underway involving UV-C light, according to Honeywell and JetBlue. Preliminary results from studies performed by
