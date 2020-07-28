Delta Partners With RB, Makers of Lysol, for Disinfection Protocols

Delta is partnering with RB, the makers of Lysol, to drive greater confidence in travel by creating hygienic experiences for customers and employees alike. The partnership will build upon DeltaCareStandard protocols launched during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic across Delta airport locations and onboard aircraft.

Delta and Lysol will work together to gather insights on consumers’ travel experiences to help inform the development of new, innovative disinfecting solutions for both the airport and onboard experience. The pair will also work together to identify and address ongoing germ-related travel concerns for customers; one of the first areas of focus will be developing airplane lavatory solutions to help kill germs and protect customers and crew.

In addition, microbiologists and germ-kill experts from Lysol will coordinate with Delta Global Cleanliness team to develop protocols for disinfection that will help protect customers against illness-causing bacteria and viruses in high-traffic areas where customers are most concerned, including departure gates, aircraft lavatories and Delta Sky Clubs.

Lysol will provide products to Delta, including Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, to be used with disinfecting protocols recommended by Lysol on high-touch germ hotspots across Delta areas from check-in to baggage claim. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently approved both Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfecting Wipes among the first to test effective against the novel coronavirus when used as directed on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Delta also recently announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to provide additional COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures for travelers and employees. This includes guidance on an employee COVID-19 testing program, ensuring that virtually all Delta employees will be tested in just a matter of weeks via onsite and at-home testing. Mayo Clinic also recommends best practices for employee and passenger safety as part of Delta’s Global Medical Advisory Panel that reviews and assesses Delta’s health and safety policies and procedures on an ongoing basis.

