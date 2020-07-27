Etihad to Require Negative PCR Test for Flights to Abu Dhabi

Effective August 1, all travelers flying Etihad Airways from around the world to Abu Dhabi, and those transferring via Abu Dhabi onto other flights will be required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a list of approved testing facilities listed, alongside their ICA approval if Abu Dhabi is their end destination. The PCR test must be carried out within 96 hours prior to arrival in Abu Dhabi and a negative COVID-19 PCR test result certificate from one of the approved clinics listed must be shown for approval to board. Children under the age of 12 and people with mild to severe disabilities are currently exempt from this PCR test requirement.

Etihad advises all travelers to visit its website for detailed information on country-specific PCR testing requirements, lists of applicable medical testing facilities and entry regulations.

Note that all travelers arriving into Abu Dhabi as their end destination may be subject to further PCR screening at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Travelers leaving the U.A.E. from Abu Dhabi to any country in the European Union, the United Kingdom or to any country where it is mandatory by the authorities at the destination, a negative COVID-19 PCR test result will be required within 96 hours prior to departure. To help facilitate this process, Etihad Airways is collaborating with Mediclinic Middle East to offer departing travelers the option of convenient PRC testing, for a fee, at their home, or at Mediclinic facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai prior to their travel.

In addition, the Etihad Wellness sanitization and safety program includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors who have been introduced by the airline to provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight. More information on the stringent measures being taken by Etihad Airways to provide healthy and hygienic travel experience is available online.

Visit www.etihad.com.

