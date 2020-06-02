Etihad, Taj Committed to Providing Guests Safe and Hygienic Environment

With many countries across the world easing lockdown restrictions and allowing citizens to travel again, albeit within their borders, the onus is now on the travel and hospitality industries to reassure travelers that they will be well taken care of in a pristine, germ-free environment.

Hygiene has been one of the benchmarks of top luxury hotels and airlines and most of them have worked hard during the down time to upgrade their already stringent cleanliness measures.

Here we take a look at what Etihad Airways and Taj’s parent company Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) are doing to give travelers the confidence to focus on the business at hand rather than fret about the virus.

Etihad Launches New Wellness Initiative

Expanding its health and hygiene measures, Etihad Airways has launched a new program called “Etihad Wellness.” As part of the initiative, the Abu Dhabi-based airline will employ wellness ambassadors, who will share travel wellbeing advice with guests and also provide details of all the health and sanitization measures being deployed by the airline to make their journey safe and hygienic.

The airline also has a comprehensive guide available, which highlights the precautionary measures and regulations that guests can expect from Etihad. Guests in need of personalized information will be able to contact the multi-lingual team of Wellness Ambassadors ([email protected]) directly 24/7. Etihad will expand the service to include a web-chat option. All Wellness Ambassadors will undergo special training at the airline’s training facilities in Abu Dhabi, and online.

In partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad will soon introduce Wellness Ambassadors at Abu Dhabi International Airport as well. This will ensure that same levels of care and support are provided at every point of the customer journey through the airport, from check-in to security, immigration, the retail areas, lounges and boarding.

Etihad also plans to have Wellness Ambassadors on board once international flights from UAE resume. These ambassadors will complement the cabin crew and provide an enhanced level of customer care focused on health and wellness inflight.

Tajness – A Commitment Restrengthened

With India in the unlock mode, South Asia’s largest hospitality company, IHCL, announced last week that hotels under its brands Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger are adopting enhanced precautionary measures to give guests greater confidence.

IHCL’s heightened hygiene standards are in accordance with the guidelines published by the World Health Organization (WHO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and the government of India. The company has also been working in close consultation with its longstanding global partners, who are pioneers in providing smart sustainable solutions for cleanliness and hygiene for the hospitality industry.

The new experience includes mandatory temperature checks for all guests and associates; digital check-in and checkout processes as much as possible; and an escalated cleanliness routine which will ensure frequent cleaning of common and high-touch areas like cars, lobbies and elevators with industrial strength disinfectants. Restaurants and banquet areas will have fewer tables and all self-serving buffets will be suspended. Menus will largely be digital or single use with greater emphasis on wellness-oriented food sections for healthier meals and greater level of immunity.

The staff has been adequately trained on social distancing norms and latest precautionary hygiene and safety guidelines, while all associates and vendors will be provided with appropriate personal protective equipment and work areas will be disinfected regularly.

