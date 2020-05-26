TAP Air Portugal to Restore 200-Plus Flights in July

Starting July 1, TAP Air Portugal will resume several international flights to such destinations as Newark, Boston, Miami and Toronto. Starting June 1, Portugal’s flag carrier airline will add two flights per week to Newark Liberty International Airport from Lisbon, while the other cities will receive their flights in July.

Tap Air Portugal will add flights to South America (Recife, Fortaleza), Africa (Dakar, Luanda, Maputo, Praia, São Vicente and Sal) and throughout Europe (Brussels, Geneva, Zurich, Frankfort, Hamburg, Berlin, London, Dublin, Paris, Nice, Lyon, Amsterdam, Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Málaga, Luxembourg, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Milan and Rome). It will also fly to a network of Portuguese airports.

Last month, according to Reuters, TAP Air Portugal asked for a state-backed loan to help it survive the crisis. The airline’s chairman Miguel Frasquilho at the time said the company was at its most fragile since it was founded. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa raised the possibility of renationalizing TAP (after going partly privatized in 2015), while treasury secretary Alvaro Novo said the government hoped to make a decision on a capital injection by mid-June.

Regarding cancellations and rescheduling: If your initial flight was until September 30, 2020, and as long as the ticket was issued by May 15, you can do a free change and benefit from an additional discount of $25 to $100 to use on the fare difference. There is also the alternative of opting for a refund through a voucher, where TAP is offering an additional 20 percent to the amount of the voucher with validity up to two years; this is valid for journeys that have their first flight until June 30, 2020.

