Alitalia to Resume Direct Flights to New York in June

Alitalia will resume from June 2 its nonstop Rome-New York service, direct flights to Spain (Rome-Madrid and Rome-Barcelona) and nonstop flights between Milan and southern Italy. The airline will operate 36 percent more flights compared to May, flying on 30 routes to 25 airports, including 15 in Italy and 10 abroad.

In detail, from Milan Malpensa Airport, where the airline will carry on its operations until the reopening of Milan Linate Airport, Alitalia will operate, in addition to the eight daily services with Rome Fiumicino, two daily flights to and from Bari, Catania and Palermo (except for any extension of the restrictions on air transport to and from Sicily currently in force) and four daily flights to and from Cagliari, Alghero and Olbia.

From Rome, after having already increased services with Cagliari (from four to six flights per day), beginning May 21, Alitalia will increase its flights with Catania and Palermo (from six to eight per day) and in June the airline will connect its hub in Rome Fiumicino airport with Alghero, Bologna, Bari, Genoa, Lamezia Terme, Milan, Naples, Olbia, Pisa, Turin, Venice and, abroad, besides New York, with Barcelona, Brussels, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Madrid, Munich, Paris and Zurich.

For the third quarter of 2020, Alitalia expects to increase its activity at about 40 percent of what was planned before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Flight offering will increase according to the trend in demand, which is already recovering on some domestic routes and benefiting from the abolition by foreign countries of restrictions on flights and passengers from Italy, as well as from lower disincentive guidelines for travels to Italy.

All passenger flights are operated with the aircraft capacity more than halved, in order to comply with the provisions of the Italian law on social distancing on board aircraft.

