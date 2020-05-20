What Safety Measures to Expect From Delta

Delta CEO Ed Bastian sent a letter to SkyMiles members on Tuesday explaining new health and safety measures being taken by Delta. This was just after the airline announced its tentative June schedule to U.S. hubs, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.

Here’s what travelers can expect:

Starting from check-in, you will be required to wear a mask until you reach your destination; Delta employees will be wearing them. as well. Tip: Just ask for a mask if you don’t have your own. Surfaces are wiped down throughout the day, starting with kiosks and baggage stations. Plexiglass shields will be in place at Delta check-in and gate counters by the end of May, and travelers will be encouraged to maintain a safe distance with on-floor decals at check-in, at the gate and on all Delta-owned jet bridges.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

At the gate, you’ll find gate areas and jet bridges disinfected with electrostatic spraying. Before you board, Bastian says, Delta teams follow an extensive cleaning checklist with authority to hold the flight for additional cleaning if they aren’t satisfied; this includes safely sanitizing each aircraft with electrostatic spraying before every flight and wiping down tray tables and seatback screens. Boarding will occur from back to front and be limited to 10 customers at a time to minimize contact with others. Travelers will receive snack bags with a sanitizing wipe at boarding on select flights to reduce onboard service touchpoints.

Every flight will be capped at 60 percent capacity and middle seats are blocked. The air on all aircraft is completely recirculated 10 to 30 times per hour with fresh air or through industrial-grade HEPA filters “with similar performance to those used in hospital operating rooms and other highly sensitive environments.” Announcements will also encourage you to take time when deplaning to create distance for those ahead to exit.

Regarding cancellations, if you have travel booked through September 30, 2020, or existing eCredits from flights March 1 through September 30, 2020, there are no change fees to reschedule your trip through September 30, 2022. In addition, tickets purchased between March 1 and May 31, 2020, can be changed without a change fee for a year from your date of purchase.

Related Stories

A4A Members Endorse Temperature Screenings Conducted by TSA

Delta and LATAM Sign Joint Venture Agreement

Stats: Half of Americans Won’t Fly for 60 Days After “All Clear"

New Bill Would Require Airlines to Return Billions to Consumers