LATAM Group to Increase Flights in June and July

LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates announced it will gradually increase its international and domestic operations during June and July, offering passengers more flexible options, lower fares and increased sanitary measures.

In June, the LATAM group expects to increase its total pre-crisis capacity from 5 percent to 9 percent, while preparing to reach 18 percent in July. In addition, the LATAM group says it is granting passengers greater flexibility to purchase and schedule trips with rates that, on average, can be up to 20 percent less expensive. Additional sanitary measures will also being implemented on all flights.

During June, LATAM Airlines Brazil will operate four international routes from São Paulo to Frankfurt, London, Madrid and Miami, while LATAM Airlines Group will operate from Santiago, Chile to Miami and São Paulo, a connection center through which customers can access these three destinations in Europe. By July, the LATAM group intends to increase international destinations to 13.

Domestically, LATAM Airlines Brazil will operate 74 routes, while LATAM Airlines Chile will reach 12 destinations that include La Serena, Copiapó, Temuco and Easter Island. Similarly, the affiliate in Ecuador is working to resume its domestic flights in June, with the Colombian and Peruvian affiliates expecting to reestablish their service in July, as permitted by local authorities.

Regarding trip flexibility, until July 31, passengers can reschedule their tickets on Latam.com before the departure of their flight. The first change will be without penalty or fare change (same destination, subject to cabin availability and validity of the ticket). The destination can change subject to a fare differential, if applicable. If the passenger is not certain of the date of travel, they can leave their ticket open for 12 months, as long as they notify the airline through their website at least seven days in advance. In the event that a flight is canceled or rescheduled, passengers may reschedule their tickets without penalty or fare difference (subject to cabin availability, same destination and validity of the ticket); if they wish to change their destination, a rate difference will apply if one exists.

LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates have also updated their health and safety protocols, following the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the industry. The measures, among others, include:

The cleaning and disinfection of the passenger service area increased, including counters and all self-service kiosks

Self-service terminals at all the airports where it operates, guaranteeing an autonomous service without face-to-face counters

Use of mandatory masks, from check-in, during flight and disembarkation; this measure extends to cabin crew in all phases of the flight

Proactive disinfection procedures in all aircraft after each arrival on all flights and of the entire cabin with quaternary ammonium spray and additional manual cleaning

Alcohol gel available onboard all aircraft

Cleaning of frequent passenger contact points (e.g., handles, toilets, armrests, belts, screens, light and call switches, seat pockets, windows and trays) during all phases of flight

Boarding to include social distancing requirements between passengers

All blankets, downs and pillows are laundered after each flight

