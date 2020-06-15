Abu Dhabi Sets Guidelines for Cultural Sites to Reopen

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary measures in preparation for the reopening of a number of museums and cultural sites in the emirate. The openings form part of plans to help communities and visitors recover from the strain of the prolonged period of lockdown that was imposed in the last few months.

The guidelines, which require each site to operate at only 40 percent visitor capacity to begin with, will help all cultural sites to follow the requirements that will support the visitor experience across the cultural site spaces, including social distancing rules, crowd control measures and regulations for employees and visitors in order to reopen safely.

“We believe that art and culture have the power to help people come together and heal and, at DCT Abu Dhabi, we are proud to be able to enable that through the work that we do, leveraging the power inherent in art to help re-engage the community and support its return to normalcy in these unprecedented times,” said HE Saood Al Hosani, acting undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, in an official release.

Before reopening to guests, all sites are required to conduct comprehensive risk assessments regarding ensuring the health and safety of everyone visiting the site, with a site-specific compliance monitoring procedure also put in place. Once complete, the reopened sites will then have to ensure that visitors and employees respect the social distancing rule of six feet with a range of measures.

Each site will also have thermal cameras installed at the entrance, to ensure each person is going through the mandated thermal screening, including staff and visitors, with the safety of the community and public at the core of DCT Abu Dhabi's plans for site reopenings.

