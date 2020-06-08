WTTC Begins Awarding “Safe Travels” Stamp to Destinations

Major destinations around the world have signed up for the global safety and hygiene stamp created recently by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). WTTC, which represents the global travel and tourism private sector. According to the WTTC, the Safe Travels stamp was designed to enable travelers to identify destinations and businesses around the world that have adopted its health and hygiene global standardized protocols.

Since the launch last week of the Safe Travels stamp, Turkey, Bulgaria, Jamaica, Mauritius, Ontario, Canada, Portugal, Saudi Arabia and the Mexican destinations of Baja California Sur and the Yucatan have now adopted WTTC’s new protocols. Popular city destinations for travelers, which have also been given the WTTC Safe Travels stamp of approval, include Barcelona, Cancun, Madrid and Seville.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) also embraced the WTTC Safe Travels stamp.

Two weeks ago, WTTC’s launched the first of range of new worldwide measures as part of its Safe Travels protocols, providing consistency and guidance to travel providers and travelers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing, in the “new normal” of COVID-19 (coronavirus) world. The protocols were devised following the experience of WTTC members dealing with COVID-19 and based on guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Visit https://wttc.org/.

