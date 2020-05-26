Asaf Zamir Appointed as Newest Minister of Tourism for Israel

by
Matt Turner
(Israel Ministry of Tourism) Yariv Levin and Asaf Zamir

Last week, the Israel Ministry of Tourism appointed a new minister, Asaf Zamir at a ceremony with the outgoing minister, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin. Prior to his new position, Zamir was deputy mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo from 2013 to 2018, the youngest mayor to ever to hold this position. As Tourism Minister, Zamir is tasked with revitalizing both domestic and international tourism as countries across the world try to recover from the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

"We have quite a few tasks ahead of us to help rebuild the tourism industry in Israel,” said incoming Zamir in a statement. “We want to open all the industries that support tourism, including hotels, tourist attractions, restaurants, cafes and bars as quickly and safely as possible. Tourism is essential for the reconstruction and ignition of the Israeli economy and we look forward to welcoming travelers from around to world to experience all we have to offer.”

In addition to his appointment, Zamir asked that Amir Halevi remain as director general for the Israel Ministry of Tourism at this time. 

As the country begins to ease restrictions, Israel has seen significant movements for residents and domestic travelers with the reopening of small bed and breakfast hotels, the reopening of Tel Aviv beaches and the plans to reopen restaurants, bars and cafés on May 27. In addition, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority has reopened over 20 parks across the country with new health and safety restrictions. 

For more information on future travel to Israel or to plan your trip when its safe again, visit https://israel.travel/.

