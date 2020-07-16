JetBlue and American Airlines Announce Partnership

JetBlue Airways and American Airlines have announced a strategic partnership that will create seamless connectivity for travelers in the Northeast and more choice for customers across their complementary domestic and international networks. In addition, the relationship is intended to accelerate each airline’s recovery as the travel industry adapts to new trends as a result of the pandemic.

The partnership includes an alliance agreement that proposes codeshare and loyalty benefits that will enhance each carrier’s offerings in New York and Boston. Customers will experience a number of benefits from the new partnership, including:

New Routes From the Northeast

The partnership between American and JetBlue enables sustainable international growth for customers in the Northeast from New York JFK Airport, which will continue to complement the international service from Philadelphia, for even more options.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Upon the implementation of the alliance agreement, American intends to launch service between JFK and Tel Aviv and will introduce new seasonal service between JFK and Athens next summer. The new nonstop service to Tel Aviv and Athens from JFK will be the first long-haul international flights that American has launched from New York in more than four years. American will also operate daily seasonal service to Rio de Janeiro beginning in winter 2021 during the peak summer travel period in Rio de Janeiro. And once the coronavirus pandemic has ended, the new partnership is certain to facilitate American adding new long-haul markets in Europe, Africa, India and South America

In addition, JetBlue plans to increase flying out of New York’s three major airports (JFK, LaGuardia and Newark). Its growth at JFK will be aimed at offering even more connection opportunities to American’s growing international network of destinations. From both New York and Boston, JetBlue plans to enhance service to strategic markets, including those on the East Coast, West Coast and in the Southeast. This will further build on JetBlue’s recently announced growth between Newark and nine markets, including Mint service to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

More Choice and Loyalty Benefits

The codeshare will introduce JetBlue customers to more than 60 new routes operated by American and will introduce American’s customers to more than 130 new routes operated by JetBlue. Codesharing allows customers to book a single itinerary combining flights from both airlines, which will result in a one-stop check-in experience and seamless flight connections from origin to destination. JetBlue and American loyalty members will also enjoy new benefits while the carriers are exploring additional premium experiences for customers.

Enhancements to Existing Service

JetBlue and American will offer customers more options on transcon service from New York to the West Coast. American’s popular three-class service on the Airbus A321T will join JetBlue with its Mint premium experience and thoughtful core seating.

The premium experience will also be expanded to the fleet. American intends to operate more dual-class regional aircraft featuring first class beginning next year, providing the premium experience customers in the Northeast prefer.

JetBlue is not joining oneworld or the AA/IAG Atlantic Joint Business Agreement and will continue with plans to independently launch and operate transatlantic flights to London in 2021. The implementation of the alliance agreement and other arrangements described herein is subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation and governmental review.

Related Stories

Major U.S. Airlines to Require Health Acknowledgment to Board

Stats: 32% of Americans “Definitely” Plan to Fly in 2020

As FAA Won't Require Face Masks, Airlines Begin Cracking Down

Singapore Airlines Implements New Health and Safety Initiatives