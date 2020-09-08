Etihad Debuts Global COVID-19 Insurance for All Guests

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is introducing COVID-19 (coronavirus) global wellness insurance cover as part of Etihad Wellness, the airline's new health and hygiene program.

What it means: Guests who are diagnosed with COVID-19 during their trip won’t have to worry about medical expenses or quarantine costs when they fly with Etihad. The COVID-19 global wellness insurance will cover up to €150,000 of medical costs (approximately $176,744) and up to €100 a day (approximately $117) of quarantine costs in case of a positive diagnosis for 14 days.

Duncan Bureau, SVP sales and distribution, Etihad Airways, said in a press announcement: “The safety, health, and wellbeing of our guests and employees is our top priority, during and beyond the flight. The introduction of global COVID-19 insurance, in partnership with AXA, builds on stringent measures already in place as part of our Etihad Wellness program, championed by our Wellness Ambassadors.

“This additional cover will not only instill confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected. As more countries start opening their borders, we are making it as easy as possible for our guests to plan their next trip, hassle-free.”

All Etihad tickets regardless of date of booking, traveling between now and December 31, 2020 will include COVID-19 insurance. Guests with existing bookings don’t need to do anything—they are automatically enrolled in the program. The insurance is valid worldwide for 31 days from the first day of travel.

For new bookings, there are no forms to complete. The insurance will be included whether you use Etihad’s website, app or contact center or if booked through a travel agency.

For support on how to claim your cover, call +971 45074007 or visit www.etihad.com.

