United Unveils New Interactive Map With Destination Restrictions

United Airlines and Smartvel have partnered to launch a new interactive map tool on www.united.com and the United mobile app that allows customers to filter and view destinations’ COVID-19-related travel restrictions. What it means: United’s Destination Travel Guide now provides a simple, color-coded map to highlight if a destination is closed, partially open or fully open for travel, and also notes if any test or self-quarantining is required for travel.

While the guide currently highlights travel restrictions and leisure offerings in the U.S. by state, in the coming weeks, it will expand to include all international destinations that the airline serves.

"By providing the most up-to-date information on the destinations the airline serves, customers can compare and shop for travel with greater confidence and ensure they are finding the destinations that best fit their preferences," United said in its press release announcing the new feature.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Destination content technology company Smartvel developed the tool to provide real-time information in an all-in-one source. Inigo Valenzuela, Smartvel's CEO and founder, said the new interactive map tool was created using official sources and key partnerships, and built using her firm's technology and expertise in content curation and program development.

So how does the interactive map work? Customers viewing the color-coded map can click on each state to view local regulations and travel guidance. They can also filter destinations to view local regulations, such as the need for a medical certificate (such as a negative COVID-19 test), social distancing or mask enforcement.

In addition, travelers can see whether these types of local businesses are "open" in a destination: Hotels, restaurants, nonessential shops, museums and heritage sites, bars, cafes and other leisure outlets.

Related Stories

United Adds Limited Capacity to October Schedule

Airlines Urge U.S., UK Governments to Start COVID Testing Trial

United Airlines Permanently Eliminates Change Fees

United Airlines Launches New COVID-19 Chat Feature