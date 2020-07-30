United Airlines Launches New COVID-19 Chat Feature

United Airlines has launched a new chat—the United Automated Assistant—to give customers a contactless option to receive immediate access to information about cleaning and safety procedures put in place due to COVID-19. Customers can text "Clean" to FLYUA (35982) and get answers to questions about masks, boarding procedures, touchless check-in options and more, without having to call, search online or wait in a line for an answer.

The United Automated Assistant answers customers questions like:

How is United keeping airports cleaner and safer?

Are United Club locations still open?

locations still open? How can I prepare for an upcoming trip?

What is the quality of the air onboard a plane?

How are you cleaning and disinfecting your planes?

Are there any changes to service during flight?

The United Automated Assistant is part of the airline's United CleanPlus program, an effort to put health and safety at the forefront of the entire customer experience, that includes partnerships with Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic, a mandatory mask policy, electrostatic spraying, touchless check-in capabilities and a pre-boarding health self-assessment for passengers.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

This week, United started requiring customers to wear a face covering in the more than 360 airports where the airline operates around the world, in addition to onboard the aircraft, and is now running the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration systems at full strength on all mainline aircraft during the entire boarding and deplaning process.

This launch follows another recently announced digital product that allows United customers on standby and upgrade lists to receive text notifications once they have been cleared and assigned a seat, saving them time and further limiting person-to-person interactions. Earlier this month, United debuted new text alerts for passengers on standby and upgrade lists. Cleared upgrade and standby customers, who have opted-in to receive text notifications about their flights, will now receive a text message asking them to refresh their boarding pass on the United app, where they will be able to find their seat assignment and boarding information. This new process will help further minimize touchpoints between gate agents and customers to create a more touchless travel experience.

Other measures put in place include:

Limiting Number of Passengers on Board

The airline is also taking steps to limit the overall number of people onboard and separate customers wherever possible. United switched to a larger plane 66 times a day in May and June, for a total of more than 4,000 flights during those months, creating more space onboard. As a result, the airline's consolidated average seat factor—or the percentage of occupied seats, including customers and non-revenue passengers—was 38 percent in May; 57 percent in June and is expected to be about 45 percent in July, with less than 15 percent of flights operating with more than 70 percent seats filled.

When United flights are less full, the airline's advanced automated seating tool assigns seats in a way that maximizes the space on board—and the distance between customers. And, since May, United says it has been contacting customers via email and through the United app if their flight is expected to be more than 70 percent full and gives them options to switch to different, less-full flights for no additional fees. Customers also have the option to cancel their flight and receive a credit for future travel.

At Check-In

Implementing temperature checks for every employee working at all stations throughout the airline's system

Installing sneeze guards at check-in and gate podiums

Promoting social distancing with floor decals to help customers stand six feet apart

Becoming the first U.S. carrier to roll out touchless check-in capabilities for customers with bags

At the Gate

Disinfecting high-touch areas such as door handles, handrails, elevator buttons, telephones and computers

Providing hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

Rolling out Clorox Total 360 Electrostatic Sprayers in select markets to disinfect gate areas at United's hub airports

in select markets to disinfect gate areas at United's hub airports Enabling customers to self-scan boarding passes

Boarding fewer customers at a time and, after pre-boarding, boarding from the back of the plane to the front

Introducing real-time seat assignment update text and email notifications to further United's touchless airport experience

On-Board

Using electrostatic spraying to disinfect 95-plus percent of aircraft

Disinfecting high-touch areas, such as tray tables and armrests, prior to boarding

Reducing contact between flight attendants and customers during snack and beverage service

Deplaning in groups of five rows at a time to reduce crowding

Providing customers with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, and onboard items including pillows and blankets upon request

Visit www.united.com.

Related Stories

Travelport Launches Free Airline Health & Safety Tracker

JetBlue to Use Honeywell's UV Cleaning System for its Aircraft

Delta Partners With Makers of Lysol for Disinfection Protocols

Etihad to Require Negative PCR Test for Flights to Abu Dhabi