Hilton to Debut New Flagship Hotel in Singapore, Its Largest in Asia Pacific

Hilton is set to launch its largest hotel in Asia Pacific with the opening of the 1,080-room Hilton Singapore Orchard in January 2022. Now open for reservations, the hotel will debut on Singapore’s downtown Orchard Road and represents Hilton’s flagship presence in the country following an extensive refurbishment—a conversion from the current Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

The hotel is located just under a half-hour drive from Singapore Changi Airport, and offers easy access to a variety of experiences, including international cuisines, fashion and design, as well as a wide range of retail malls

Accommodations, Amenities and Services

With 1,080 refurbished rooms and suites across two towers, Hilton Singapore Orchard will be one of the largest hotels in Singapore. Guests will have access to a variety of room and suite categories, while those traveling with families or groups ones can choose to book the hotel’s connecting rooms. The hotel, Hilton says, is well-positioned to cater to different travel segments, from leisure to business travelers and corporates to large groups.

Guests can enjoy a variety of amenities and services within the hotel, such as two 24-hour fitness centers, an outdoor pool, a newly established Executive Lounge and a direct connection to a four-story luxury shopping gallery with a host of local and international fashion brands alongside cafes and restaurants.

Fresh Culinary Experiences

Hilton Singapore Orchard will have five dining concepts, including the award-winning Chatterbox, two Michelin-starred Shisen Hanten and three new food and beverage offerings with an all-day dining, a specialty restaurant and a lobby lounge and bar.

Good to know: With 16 renovated and versatile event spaces spanning nearly 26,000 square feet, the hotel will be able to accommodate meetings and events ranging from conventions and exhibitions to weddings and social celebrations. Offering one of the largest event spaces in the city, Hilton Singapore Orchard will have two pillarless ballrooms fitted with LED walls, lighting and sound technologies that can cater up to 1,000 guests and a dedicated pre-function area. For smaller meetings, planners can choose from 12 function rooms.

For more information, visit www.hiltonsingaporeorchard.com.

Related Stories

Singapore Airlines Launches COVID Pre-Departure Testing Service

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort Completes Major Update

Hong Kong Outlines Strategies to Drive Tourism Recovery

The Beverly Hilton Debuts $35 Million Renovation