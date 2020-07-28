The Beverly Hilton Debuts $35 Million Renovation

​The Beverly Hilton has announced the completion of its $35 million property-wide renovation, sporting a new, contemporary look.

A New Contemporary Look

The final phase of the hotel’s renovation included the reopening of including nine private luxury suites within The Penthouse Collection, the appointment-only fitness center, indoor/outdoor event spaces and meeting rooms, the new Mercato market and redesigned public spaces, including the lobby.

The renovated rooms offer guests three experiences: The modernism and intelligent design of the Oasis Building; the resort-inspired Hollywood glamour of the poolside cabanas; and the “secluded opulence” of The Wilshire Tower. The top accommodation, The Presidential Suite, trades a burgundy and gold palette, dark wood and heavy fabrics for sleek, contemporary furnishings and a soothing color palette.

New Ways to Play

At the Aqua Star Pool, there are reserved private chaise lounges, private cabanas and new pool menus. Guests can play outdoors without having to leave the property at the Wilshire Garden, which has lounging nooks under umbrellas to picnic, sip on cocktails and play lawn games with your family or friends. For those looking to explore further, some of the city’s top restaurants and shopping are only a short walk away.

In addition to the pool menu, the new Mercato, located adjacent to the pool, offers a menu available as grab-and-go or a la carte. Classic favorites, such as superfood salads, signature sandwiches, made-to-order pizzas and homemade gelato, as well as a variety of seasonal desserts and cocktails can be enjoyed in your guestroom or in outdoor dining areas set with physical distancing guidelines in mind.

New Advanced Cleaning and Disinfecting Measures

The Beverly Hilton has implemented Hilton’s CleanStay with Lysol protection protocols and hygiene standards. The hotel has engaged International SOS/Corporate Medical Advisors, a leading medical and security services company, to develop a safety plan, including advanced, hospital-grade sanitization technology.

In addition, advanced safety and physical distancing measures will be implemented pre-arrival and throughout the guest experience. These innovations include:

The Xenex LightStrike Robot is the standard of care in more than 400 hospitals, such as Mayo Clinic , Stanford and HonorHealth . The germ-zapping device, confirmed to be effective against SARS-COV-2 and delivering up to 4,300-times more germicidal UV pathogen killing intensity than UV-C mercury vapor, will be used as part of the housekeeping process for guest rooms as well as deployed in public restrooms, elevators, kitchens, meeting rooms and to disinfect luggage.

is the standard of care in more than 400 hospitals, such as , and . The germ-zapping device, confirmed to be effective against and delivering up to 4,300-times more germicidal UV pathogen killing intensity than UV-C mercury vapor, will be used as part of the housekeeping process for guest rooms as well as deployed in public restrooms, elevators, kitchens, meeting rooms and to disinfect luggage. The Emist electrostatic sprayers are eight times more effective than using typical spraying devices and will be used throughout all public spaces and in guest rooms.

electrostatic sprayers are eight times more effective than using typical spraying devices and will be used throughout all public spaces and in guest rooms. Creative and customized meeting sets and meal service to respect physical distancing.

Contactless experiences with digital check-in and check-out, digital key for guestrooms and contactless communication.

Environmental impact solutions measured by LightStay .

. Community service experiences to support and uplift the local community.

To celebrate the completion of the renovation, the hotel is offering two new summer-long packages:

Poolside Cabana Escape – Guests can escape to a poolside cabana room with two dedicated chaise lounges, 4 p.m. late check-out and a $75 food and beverage credit at the hotel’s new Marcato casual dining concept

– Guests can escape to a poolside cabana room with two dedicated chaise lounges, 4 p.m. late check-out and a $75 food and beverage credit at the hotel’s new Marcato casual dining concept Luxury Home Away from Home – Guests can enjoy the luxury signature or penthouse suite with a private terrace, pre-stocked refrigerator with a variety of snacks and beverages, and 4 p.m. late check-out

Visit www.beverlyhilton.com.

