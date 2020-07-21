Hyatt to Require Face Coverings for Guests at All Hotels in U.S. and Canada

Following medical expert guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), beginning Monday, July 27, for the foreseeable future, all Hyatt hotels in the U.S. and Canada will require face coverings within indoor public areas, which include meetings and events spaces, restaurants and bars, and fitness centers. Some guests may be exempt from this mandate, including but not limited to people with medical conditions, consuming food or beverages in restaurants, and children under the age of two years.

Guests who are not wearing face coverings indoors will be asked to wear one, and at all Hyatt hotels, face masks will be made available to guests who do not have one. Additionally, Hyatt hotels request all guests practice proper social distancing in indoor and outdoor public areas, and social distancing guidelines are displayed throughout all hotels.

Hyatt will continue to require colleagues to wear face masks—and additional personal protective equipment based on job specifications—at all Hyatt hotels globally. This announcement follows the April launch of the “Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment,” which saw the creation of enhanced business and operational practices.

Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt, said in a press announcement, “In an effort to enable safe travel, we support AHLA’s (American Hotel & Lodging Association) recently expanded ‘Safe Stay’ initiative and traveler checklist that help us come together as an industry to promote clear guidelines, which for the foreseeable future include the wearing of face coverings in indoor public spaces and practicing social distancing throughout the hotel.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, Hyatt says it remains committed to supporting industry partners like AHLA and following medical expert guidance that support face coverings and social distancing as successful ways to mitigate the spread of the virus.

