Emeline Opens in Charleston’s Historic District

On Wednesday, Rockbridge announced the opening of Emeline, a new hotel in Charleston. The new-build, located in Charleston’s historic district, has 212 all-king rooms, a new restaurant, coffee shop, multiple living rooms, a garden-esque courtyard, retail and more.

Set among cobblestone streets and brightly colored row houses, Emeline’s design elements were inspired by Charleston’s flora, fauna and its heritage as a port city. Good to know: More than half of the hotel’s guestrooms are suites. Accommodations range from The Atelier, the one-bedroom king, to The Corner Suite, offering multiple views of historic Charleston, and The Maisonette, which offers a bi-level suite with courtyard views.

As for dining, Frannie & The Fox will be the signature restaurant. Chef Tim Morton delivers a menu comprising sharable and approachable dishes with wood-fired regional ingredients showcasing Italian sensibilities. The restaurant will offer service in both an indoor and outdoor courtyard setting. Frannie & The Fox is a sister restaurant to the iconic Hank’s Seafood Restaurant, which is also owned and operated by Rockbridge and developer Makeready. Additionally, Clerks Coffee Co. is a café with street-level access for grab-and-go drinks and space to work remotely or settle in with a book.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Makeready’s signature retail experience, Keep Shop, has also found its newest home at Emeline. Keep Shop Charleston has over 40 local makers and artists who have designed exclusive and one-of-a-kind products, including gifts, accessories, home goods and print media.

The hotel’s courtyard and greenhouse are part of the more than 13,000 square feet of total event space. Emeline caters to weddings, meetings and gatherings with up to 350 attendees. Groups can choose from 10 meeting spaces, as well as Hank’s Social Hall, Emeline’s neighbor and event partner.

Amenities include The Nooks, which offer complimentary sparkling, chilled and ambient water stations on each floor, a fitness center with Fitness on Demand classes and a Peloton bike, complimentary Wi-Fi, valet service, custom Emeline house bikes to explore nearby points of interest and in-room dining by Frannie & The Fox. Emeline is also pet-friendly and guests can expect complimentary CBD or regular treats, as well as a custom dog mat and bowls during their stay.

Tip: Emeline is offering a Grand Opening invitation that includes sensory experiences, upgrades and complimentary retail, food and beverage offerings with rates starting from $339. Visit hotelemeline.com.

Related Stories

Stats: Only 44 Percent of Americans Planning Trips in 2020

Visit California Debuts Responsible Travel Code, Tourism Reopens

Visit Lauderdale Promotes New "Safe + Clean" Protocols

The Confidante Miami Beach Reopens With New Deals, Partnerships