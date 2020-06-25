Visit Lauderdale Promotes New "Safe + Clean" Protocols

Hotels, attractions, restaurants and businesses throughout Greater Fort Lauderdale, FL, are taking Visit Lauderdale’s "Safe + Clean" Pledge. The pledge provides a unified message that health and safety standards and protections against spread of Visit Lauderdaleare a top priority as visitors arrive for the summer vacation season or locals are taking a "staycation" close to home.

Visit Lauderdale is telling travelers to look for "Safe + Clean Pledge" signs posted at area businesses and on listings for hotels, attractions and restaurants at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau's website, www.sunny.org. The county-wide distribution of "Safe + Clean Pledge" signs is underway and will continue throughout this week.

Stacy Ritter, Visit Lauderdale's president and CEO, said in a press release, “We view the pledge as the local industry standard, but also encourage and celebrate the extra effort that many businesses have already taken to assure everyone that health and safety is priority one.”

The "Safe + Clean Pledge" was developed by Visit Lauderdale; it works together with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance’s Supporters of Broward (SOB) campaign and is in line with standards established by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) and has the support of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The Safe + Clean Pledge features these protocols:

Follow CDC cleaning protocols

Wear masks

Provide hand sanitizer

Practice social distancing

Train staff how to be "Safe + Clean"

Work toward contactless payments

Local businesses can take the pledge online at www.sunny.org/pledge

“Those taking the Safe + Clean Pledge are meeting or exceeding CDC and our FRLA hospitality reopening standards,” says Rozeta Mahboubi, FRLA's Greater Fort Lauderdale regional director. "Seeing the pledge signage is a way for the public to find reassurance as they seek safe ways to take a much-needed vacation getaway or important business trip.”

Related Stories

The Confidante Miami Beach Reopens With New Deals, Partnerships

Port Canaveral Gains Year-Round Service from MSC Cruises

Broward County, FL Approves Port Everglades' Updated Growth Plan

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel/Casino, Hollywood, FL, Reopens June 12