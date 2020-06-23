The Confidante Miami Beach Reopens With New Deals, Partnerships

The Confidante Miami Beach, a “retro-glam” oceanfront hotel in Miami Beach’s Mid-Beach neighborhood, is now open for guests. The hotel is following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida Department of Health and Hyatt Hotels Corporation to keep guests safe. Guests can expect rigorous room cleanliness standards, valet protocols and frequent sanitation in high-touch areas, along with a local artist collaboration for custom-scented coconut hand sanitizers (FDA approved) and artful face masks for guests and employees. The hotel has also launched a couple of packages to entice travelers, along with a new pet-friendly partnership, pop-up celebration experiences, virtual fitness classes and more.

New Safety and Health Procedures

In addition to the coconut-scented hand sanitizer and custom-made face masks by the hotel’s local artist partners—Aquarela Sabol, Carlos Solano, Rigo Leon and Luis Valle—cleanliness and safety procedures include:

Designated hygiene manager on property who oversees all hotel operations and standards

Hand sanitizing refilling dispensers throughout the property

Disinfecting all high-touch surfaces in public areas, as well as high-touch employee work areas/surfaces hourly

Enhanced in-room cleanliness standards, including a 21-point Inspection by housekeeping supervisors and disinfection of all surfaces prior to check in

Disinfecting pool and beach chairs, tables and chairs and surrounding spaces between each use

Limited capacity in public restrooms, fitness center, elevator landings, cabanas and bungalows, abiding by city protocols

Signage posted throughout the hotel reminding guests of safety protocols and expectations, as well as proper respiratory etiquette and ways to properly wash hands

Availability of touchless and keyless check-in using the World of Hyatt app

Travel Deals

As part of the Park & Stay Package, guests road tripping from all over the country will receive free overnight valet for one vehicle during the duration of the stay and $50 resort credit (one per stay), which can be used towards food, drinks, poolside cabana rentals and more. Guests also receive a late check-out based on availability and can bring along their furry friends, as the hotel is waiving all pet fees for eligible pets. Prices start at $169 per night.

With the Florida & Georgia Residents Staycation Package, Florida and Georgia residents looking for a quick summer staycation can enjoy all the same perks of the Park & Stay Package but can take advantage of a reduced rate starting at $149 per night.

In addition, The Confidante created a special experience to help guests celebrate missed milestones, from birthdays, bachelorettes and graduations to anniversaries and honeymoons. Once checked in, guests will be treated to an in-room, poolside or beachside pop-up celebration kit with all the soirée essentials, like a bottle of Prosecco and pre-packaged decor created for the hotel by local party company, BoxParty. Guests also select their choice of four mini-pies by popular treats shop, Pink Pie, located in the Wynwood art district (flavor options include birthday cake, s’mores, red velvet, white chocolate rose and more). The experience is $149, plus tax and service charge.

Box options include:

Celebration Box : This BoxParty box includes “celebrate” golden disposable glasses, gold straws, cups, napkins, party wall decorations, “cheers” balloons, Prosecco, sweets by Pink Pie and more

: This BoxParty box includes “celebrate” golden disposable glasses, gold straws, cups, napkins, party wall decorations, “cheers” balloons, Prosecco, sweets by Pink Pie and more Romance Box: The BoxParty romance box includes heart-shaped cookies, gold and white napkins, disposable gold plates, massage oil, silk eye masks, Prosecco and sweets by Pink Pie and more.

New Programming

In partnership with Paw.com, the hotel is now rolling out a new refreshed pet policy. Upon arrival, guests and their four-legged friend will receive a Confidante dog tag and take-home gift of a Confidante pop-up water bowl and baggie dispenser. Pets can also enjoy the use of a faux-fur memory foam pet bed by Paw.com during their stay, which must remain within guestrooms. Guests who book suites receive a matching Paw.com waterproof throw blanket. A handy Woof Guide includes Miami’s best pet-friendly restaurants (with outdoor dining), shopping districts, parks/beaches and more. For a tasty treat, The Backyard, the hotel’s pool and outdoor lounge area, offers all-natural “pup-sicles” with peanut butter and watermelon flavors from popular local shop Cielito Artisan Pops. Additionally, Miami pet company Four Paws Pet Care offers guests of The Confidante 25 percent off all services, including pet sitting and pet walking. When guests book any of the hotel’s drive-in packages, they receive waived pet fees ($100 value for a up to a six-night stay).

Note: The City of Miami Beach is only permitting emotional support and service animals at hotels at this time, with plans to loosen restrictions in the future.

Lastly, in partnership with Miami Beach’s top fitness studios, from SoBeKick for kickboxing and greenmonkey for yoga sessions to DanceBody for dance fitness and Sweat 440 for circuit training, the hotel is debuting curated and customized Virtual Fitness Classes for guests to stream as part of its resort fee. Guests receive a link at check-in where they can access and stream pre-recorded videos, filmed on-site at The Confidante.

Visit www.theconfidantehotel.com.

