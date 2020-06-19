Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Reopening on July 7

Atlantis Paradise Island announced that it would welcome guests to The Royal and Harborside Resort beginning July 7 and The Cove on July 14, as part of a phased reopening. The resort partnered with the Cleveland Clinic to create the “Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise” to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of resort guests and employees. Note: Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bahamas Ministry of Health has reported zero active cases of the disease on Paradise Island.

From July 7, most of Atlantis' amenities will be open, including the Atlantis Casino, 20 indoor and outdoor dining outlets, the beaches, pools, non-motorized sports, golf, tennis, fitness center, Mandara Spa, Aquaventure slides, Dolphin Cay, The Dig and more. Group and meeting opportunities, including weddings and other events, will also be available to guests.

Guests can “Live Your Best Summer” by booking one of Atlantis' four special offers that include air and hotel packages, complimentary nights and resort credits. The Live Your Best Summer offers are available to book now with travel dates starting July 7.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise

Atlantis partnered with the Cleveland Clinic, one of the leading academic medical centers in the U.S., to develop its new cleanliness standards, operational norms and behaviors. The initiative's policies and procedures meet or exceed guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Bahamas Ministry of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization. Atlantis' Safety and Cleanliness Council consulted with Dr. Theodore Turnquest, medical director of Atlantis and a team of medical experts from Cleveland Clinic to develop comprehensive internal and external health and safety guidelines and materials.

Here's what guests can expect:

Precautions Prior to Arrival : Guests will be encouraged to follow self-screening protocols prior to arriving; if guests have reason to believe they may have been exposed to the virus, Atlantis strongly urges them to stay at home and follow CDC guidelines for self-quarantine

: Guests will be encouraged to follow self-screening protocols prior to arriving; if guests have reason to believe they may have been exposed to the virus, Atlantis strongly urges them to stay at home and follow CDC guidelines for self-quarantine Express Check-In : Guests are encouraged to expedite the check-in process up to 24-hours prior to arrival via their smartphone

: Guests are encouraged to expedite the check-in process up to 24-hours prior to arrival via their smartphone Personal Protective Equipment : Guests will be strongly encouraged to wear masks in all indoor public areas throughout the resort; in certain instances, such as riding in elevators and playing at casino table games, masks will be required

: Guests will be strongly encouraged to wear masks in all indoor public areas throughout the resort; in certain instances, such as riding in elevators and playing at casino table games, masks will be required Physical Distancing : Guests will be advised to practice physical distancing by standing at least six feet away from other groups of people not traveling with them, including in any area where guests or team members queue

: Guests will be advised to practice physical distancing by standing at least six feet away from other groups of people not traveling with them, including in any area where guests or team members queue Personal Hygiene : Handwashing and sanitizing stations will be available throughout the resort; there will be signage reminders to guide and remind guests and team members of the enhanced protocols such as washing hands, coughing and sneezing etiquette and avoiding touching their faces

: Handwashing and sanitizing stations will be available throughout the resort; there will be signage reminders to guide and remind guests and team members of the enhanced protocols such as washing hands, coughing and sneezing etiquette and avoiding touching their faces Active, Innovative Cleaning : Atlantis has increased the frequency of daily cleaning and sanitization throughout the resort, with a focus on high-touch surfaces in common-areas, using EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectants; electrostatic sprayers and UV-C light technology will also be used

: Atlantis has increased the frequency of daily cleaning and sanitization throughout the resort, with a focus on high-touch surfaces in common-areas, using EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectants; electrostatic sprayers and UV-C light technology will also be used Medical Treatment Available: Guests who develop COVID-19 symptoms during their stay can access on-site and off-site medical facilities for evaluation and treatment; in the event that a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19, Atlantis will ensure the individual is isolated and has prompt access to medical treatment

Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise extends to all Atlantis employee, contractors and suppliers. Employees will be required to wear masks while on property and will go through screening and temperature scans before entering the property each day. Contractors and suppliers will also be subject to these same requirements before being granted access to Atlantis’ facilities.

The reopening of Atlantis will coincide with the fifth phase of The Bahamas' COVID-19 de-escalation plan and the resumption of international commercial travel, including flights by major U.S. airlines to the Bahamas on July 1. Guidelines from The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation will require travelers to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR swab test upon arrival.

Visit www.atlantisbahamas.com.

Related Stories

CHTA CEO Encouraged by Progress in Fight Against COVID-19

Puerto Rico to Reopen for Inbound Tourism July 15

Blue Diamond Resorts Reopening Five Resorts Next Month

Businesses in Barbados Reopen Monday, Tourism to Follow Slowly