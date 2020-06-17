Blue Diamond Resorts Reopening Five Resorts Next Month

by
Matt Turner
(Blue Diamond Resorts) Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun

Blue Diamond Resorts announced it plans to reopen five of its resorts after a three-month temporary closure as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. On July 15, 2020, Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, Royalton Negril Resort & Spa, Hideaway at Royalton Negril and Grand Lido Negril will resume their operations following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local ministries of health.

To help safeguard both guests and employees, Blue Diamond Resorts has implemented new "Safety-Assured Vacations" protocols, including physical distancing guidelines, advanced dining safety, increased staff training and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). As part of the company’s “360º Clean Approach,” all pools, beaches, restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, elevators, lobbies, hallways and other shared spaces will be cleaned hourly.

Good to know: The resorts will be introducing child-friendly signage and social distancing measures.

Blue Diamond has also announced a deal for all bookings made by August 31: Guests can take advantage of the “Welcome Back Offer” with prices starting at $294 per couple. In addition, up to two Kids Stay Free deals at the family resorts and Blue Diamond also has a new Flexible Booking Policy.

In other Blue Diamond news, for the fifth consecutive year, Royalton White Sands and CHIC Punta Cana received Green Globe certifications for their ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Visit www.royaltonresorts.com.

