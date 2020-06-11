Karisma Hotels & Resorts Unveils Reopening Dates for Mexico, Caribbean

Karisma Hotels & Resorts announced reopening dates for its portfolio of resorts based in Mexico and the Caribbean, starting on June 15.
Karisma's properties include Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana and the new Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun. The hospitality company says it's experienced "marked increases in bookings for vacations and weddings" at its various properties, 13 of which are luxury oceanfront properties in the Cancun, Mexico area.
The good news: Bill Linehan, president of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the exclusive worldwide representatives for Karisma Hotels & Resorts says the number of direct bookings for trips in the next quarter significantly outpace bookings in 2019. “This shows that travel is coming back gradually but steadily and with even higher demand, which is incredibly important for our Mexico and Caribbean destinations that rely so heavily on tourism.”
Peace of Mind
Karisma has also launched a comprehensive well-being program, Karisma Peace of Mind, which includes new health protocols, updated guidelines and other practices. As part of the effort, Karisma aligned with Delos Well Living’s International WELL Building Institute and Well Living Lab, in conjunction with the Mayo Clinic, with endorsements by Deepak Chopra. The program will be implemented across all Karisma properties.
For example, the company is combining holistic wellbeing options, including sound meditations and breathing exercises with 100-plus new hygiene and sanitation initiatives and certifications from leading independent safety and sustainable organizations.
Reopening Lineup
Properties in the Karisma Hotels & Resorts portfolio are slated to welcome guests on the following dates in accordance with government guidance and regulations:
June 15, 2020
- El Dorado Maroma - Riviera Maya, Mexico
- Palafitos Overwater Bungalows - Riviera Maya, Mexico
- Hidden Beach Au Naturel Resort - Riviera Maya, Mexico
- Generations Riviera Maya - Riviera Maya, Mexico
July 1, 2020
- El Dorado Royale - Riviera Maya, Mexico
- El Dorado Casitas Royale - Riviera Maya, Mexico
- El Dorado Seaside - Riviera Maya, Mexico
- Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun - Riviera Maya, Mexico
- Azul Beach Riviera Cancun - Riviera Maya, Mexico
- Azul Beach Negril - Negril, Jamaica
- El Cielo Winery & Resort - Baja California, Mexico
July 15, 2020
- Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
August. 1, 2020
- Allure Chocolat - Cartagena, Colombia
In addition, Karisma announced that the Holiday Villages Montenegro in Europe will reopen on June 15.
Now through June 30, Karisma Hotels & Resorts is offering flexible bookings of future, refundable stays at up to 77 percent off with a $500 resort credit. Visit www.karismahotels.com.
