Barceló Hotel Group in Central America Adds New Safety Measures

The 36 establishments that the Barceló Hotel Group chain has in seven Central American countries will implement new actions for the Prevention of the Spread of Infections (POSI-Check), which have been audited by Cristal International Standards.

As of June 10, in order to offer all its customers and employees the maximum hygienic and health security against COVID-19 (coronavirus), the hotels and resorts of Barceló Hotel Group in Central America have joined the Post COVID-19 Program of Cristal International Standards, the international health, safety, quality and risk control consultancy belonging to the Intertek Group.

Thus, the 36 hotels and resorts that the chain has in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala and Aruba, have started to implement this solution, created by the auditor to help hotels and restaurants effectively manage the prevention of the spread of infections. Dedicated quality control experts will work with staff and management teams to implement POSI protocols in their facilities. Certification will be obtained through training sessions, bi-monthly audits and testing on key surfaces to detect ATP (adenosine triphosphate) in common public areas such as toilets and bathrooms, bars and dining rooms, reception and concierge desks, elevators and escalators, gym and leisure facilities.

This POSI-check module comes in conjunction with those already in place by hotels, such as the FoodCheck, DineCheck and RoomCheck, among others.

Barceló Hotel Group, the hotel division of Barceló Corporación Empresarial, is the second largest hotel chain in Spain and has 255 urban and all-inclusive resorts and in 22 countries, marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels.

