Couples Resorts to Reopen Resorts July 1

In compliance with the government of Jamaica’s announcement to reopen borders for international travelers June 15, Couples Resorts has implemented its “Good Clean Fun” program focused on enhanced health and safety protocols and will reopen all four resorts July 1.

Couples Resorts’ “Good Clean Fun” program aims to ensure safe and clean environments from the moment guests arrive until they depart. Couples Negril, Couples Tower Isle, Couples Sans Souci and Couples Swept Away have implemented social distancing policies, increased cleaning initiatives, and food hygiene protocols for all food & beverage outlets.

More specifically, Couples Resorts’ “Good Clean Fun” program includes:

Airport shuttles will be cleaned prior to and following each transfer; social distancing will be implemented with reduced passengers on each bus at a maximum of 50 percent capacity

Before entering Couples’ airport shuttles, guests’ temperatures will be taken; employees’ temperatures will also be taken prior to the start of their shifts

Guests will be asked to pre-register online before arrival and self-check in at the resort via tablet stand or their mobile device

Hand sanitizer stations have been added to high-traffic areas and Couples has increased the cleaning frequency of public areas

Lounge chairs will be spread out in pairs on the resorts’ beach and pool decks to meet social distancing guidelines

Couples Resorts staff have been trained with frequent hand washing, as well as wearing gloves and masks; back of house areas such as offices, laundry rooms and staff entrances will be deep cleaned daily

Restaurants will be seated at a lower capacity with six feet between tables; all tabletops will be sanitized prior to each use; Couples’ restaurant kitchens will be deep cleaned daily; and all buffets and self-serve stations will be replaced with a la carte dining or staff-managed service

Guest rooms will be deep cleaned with CDC-approved cleaning agents cleaning solutions and two masks will be made available in every room; masks will also be available upon request and will only be necessary in areas where social distancing is not possible

Couples Resorts will only work with excursion partners that are able to comply with CDC guidelines

In addition, Couples Resorts is currently offering an airfare credit of up to $500 with their “Love Always Wins” promotional offer. Guests must book by June 30, 2020.

Visit couples.com.

