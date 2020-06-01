Travel Advisors Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month

“Rediscover the Caribbean One Day At A Time” is the theme of a month-long celebration in June, which is National Caribbean American Heritage Month. Organized by the Facebook group Travel Advisors Who Sell the Caribbean, this initiative will spotlight Caribbean destinations by providing insider information to support top travel advisors who have become some of the Caribbean’s biggest brand ambassadors, particularly during this global pandemic.

Travel Advisors Who Sell the Caribbean is a private Facebook group that promotes “all of the attractions that the Caribbean has to offer, for the world to experience, be inspired by and share.” The group facilitates a peer networking environment, where all members can unite digitally to converse, problem-solve and learn from each other.

Throughout the month of June, an online interactive program of events will be available for the travel advisors.

Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke, founder and administrator of the Facebook group said in a statement, “We will host several fantastic on-line events to create greater awareness of the Caribbean’s diverse product offerings and to showcase the beauty of the region. Although the Caribbean has been hard hit by the global pandemic, through our strength, resilience and the support of the travel community, we are beginning to reopen our doors to welcome visitors back to our shores. We have so much to celebrate as we begin to rebuild our tourism product, stronger and even more exciting, nothing will hold us back from celebrating our heritage.”

The three main objectives of this month-long celebration are to: Provide significant publicity for the Caribbean region; engage the various stakeholders through networking opportunities; and generate more business opportunities for those who sell the Caribbean. Events include a “Virtual Beach Bash,” a silent auction benefitting the Caribbean Tourism Organization Foundation, chef demonstrations and more.

Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean gives Caribbean destinations, hotels and other tourism entities access to the leading travel advisors, as travelers hold the travel industry to higher standards and demand more transparency than ever before.

