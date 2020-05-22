Radisson Blu Signs Dominican Republic Resort

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of Radisson Blu Resort & Residences, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Located on the beach of Cabeza de Toro, the resort will be just 10 minutes from downtown Punta Cana and the Punta Cana International Airport. The resort is also next to major attractions where guests can go swimming with dolphins at Dolphin Explorer or deep-sea fishing with Club Nautico Cabeza de Toro. Prior to opening its doors as a Radisson Blu, the property is undergoing an extensive renovation to further enhance the guest experience with exceptional, state-of-the-art amenities and services.

The resort will have 164 suites, distributed among twelve buildings. There will be a variety of room types, with some suites offering full kitchens and panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. Guests will be able to enjoy the on-site spa, fitness center and beach access, along with an outdoor pool and jacuzzi.

The resort will have a multitude of dining options at its five restaurants featuring a variety of cuisine, including Caribbean, Italian and a healthy juice bar and deli. Additional amenities will include butler service, in-room dining, airport pickup and private check-in. There will also be a small meeting space for intimate gatherings and events.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

The resort is anticipated to open in the fourth quarter of this year. Radisson Blu also has openings in the Caribbean in Aruba and Grenada. Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with seven hotel brands and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries.

Related Stories

Two AMResorts in Punta Cana to Undergo Brand Exchange

Club Med Launches “Safe Together,” Pegs Florida Resort Reopening

Barbados Opens Parts of Local Economy

Saint Lucia Plans to Reopen Tourism Sector June 4