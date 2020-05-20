Club Med Launches “Safe Together,” Pegs Florida Resort Reopening

Club Med announced Wednesday the development of “Safe Together,” new hygiene and safety protocols that will be implemented in all of the brand’s resorts. In addition, it said that Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie, FL will be the first of its North American resorts to welcome guests back, starting June 12 with an updated Free Cancellation Policy to provide flexibility to anyone booking a stay up to December 2020.

To ensure health and cleanliness guidelines are well-aligned with the “new normal,” as well as recommendations from worldwide health authorities and local regulations, Club Med worked with an International Scientific Committee comprising a team of doctors and professors, and closely monitored guest sentiment around the world, including in its recently reopened Chinese resorts.

“Safe Together” hygiene and safety protocols will, among others, include:

Operating at a maximum resort capacity of 65 percent

Plexiglass protection on all service counters, including concierge and check-in

Digital and in-app services such as “ Easy Check-In ,” spa booking and room service requests

Guest’s temperature checks upon check-in and periodically during stay

Increased frequency of deep cleaning for all high-touch-point public areas

Hand sanitizer will be located throughout the resort

On the dining side, there will be increased opening hours for all dining locations, allowing for a lower occupancy, increased distance between tables and more outdoor dining capacity, and a focus on single plated dishes and custom preparation.

In the Children’s Clubs, there will be a temperature check of each child twice a day, handwashing for all children organized every hour, a focus on outdoor activities and deep sanitization and disinfection of all equipment, toys and high touch-point areas after each use.

Sports—including tennis, golf, kayaking, yoga, sailing, flying trapeze, etc.—will operate under a strict sanitization process, including the cleaning of equipment between users. Yoga and fitness classes will be held outdoors and evening entertainment programming will be made of smaller-scale events, leveraging Club Med’s outdoor spaces (think: live concerts or DJ sets, acoustic music on the beach at sunset, acrobatic shows above the pool and movie nights under stars).

Note: The above information is applicable to Club Med resorts in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Club Med is also launching its Free Cancellation Policy. For new bookings made between May 18 and December 18, 2020, guests can receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay, up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date. As an additional component to book with confidence, Club Med has also enhanced their Best Rate Guarantee: Post-booking, if a guest should find a lower price for the same travel dates, they can receive a Future Travel Certificate for a value equal to the price difference applicable to their next booking.

As for the reopening of Club Med Sandpiper Bay, it is offering a Flash Sale for any bookings made through Wednesday, June 3, 2020: Kids under 12 stay for free and adults receive up to 50 percent off for travel between June 12, 2020 and December 18, 2020.

Visit www.clubmed.us.

