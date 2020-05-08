Pueblo Bonito Resorts Announces “CARE Pledge”

With early reports indicating that the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) is beginning to ease, the Mexican Federal Government has announced that the quarantine in place will end on May 31. To that end, Pueblo Bonito says its collection of resorts are scheduled to reopen on June 1, with each property preparing to welcome back guests.

“We understand how crucial it is to establish new standards of cleanliness, hygiene and social distancing,” said Alberto Coppel, CEO of Pueblo Bonito Resorts. “To ensure a safe environment for our guests and staff, we have partnered with various medical specialists and PREVERISK, a global leader in hotel consulting.” The company is certified in preventive protocols for COVID-19 (COVID-19 Hygiene Response Certificate), disinfection, hygiene, general sanitation and food safety.

In addition, Pueblo Bonito Resorts has instituted its own CARE Pledge ("CARE" translates to "Conscientious Service, Advanced Standards, Rigorous Sanitation, Elevated Hygiene") New safety and sanitary protocols will cover all operational areas—from arrival at the international airport in Los Cabos, to the rooms, pools, spa and fitness areas, Quivira Golf Club and restaurants. For example, all guest luggage will be sanitized upon arrival and guests will enter a sanitation cabin and receive temperature checks with an infrared digital thermometer. Mobile pre-check-in will be available and social distancing protocols of six feet will be established in all public areas, including pools and restaurants.

For additional information on Pueblo Bonito Resorts and the new guidelines, visit www.pueblobonito.com.

