AMResorts Launches Breakfast-Only Plan

AMResorts has sent an email to its partners, announcing “something new to generate demand and attract new customers.” What they came up with: The Great Start breakfast-only plan, which will be available through December 22, 2020.

The Great Start breakfast-only plan, AMResorts says, is designed to attract travelers who may be cost-conscious due to current employment or other COVID-19-related conditions, in addition to guests who may want to spend less time on property, preferring to explore the destination, or for those who “have an aspiration for luxury” and would like to try out an AMResorts brand.

The new meal plan is available in lead-in and lead-in plus room categories; it is not available in other room categories nor is it available in the Preferred Club or suites. The rate includes accommodations, breakfast only, all taxes and gratuities. It excludes the minibar, room service and all other meals and drinks at the resort.

Note: A pre-fixed menu has been created with one price for a multiple-course lunch or dinner, similar to a European “menu of the day,” AMResorts says. Children under 12 are free. Guests will pay food and beverage charges at checkout.

All of the resorts’ entertainment, including the Explorer’s Club for Kids and the Core Zone Teen Club, are included with the Great Start promotion. As with all guests, the resort spa is available at a supplement for the service selected. All bookings for the Great Start breakfast-only plan are eligible for AMRewards points.

