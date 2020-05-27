Quintana Roo to Reopen Tourism June 8 With Cleanliness Certificate Program

The governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, announced the tourism industry will reopen on June 8. In preparation for the planned reopening for tourism activity in Quintana Roo, the Secretary of Tourism and state health officials, with the support of specialists in the sector, have launched the Mexican Caribbean Clean & Safe Check Certification, which aims to maintain the highest sanitary measures for the prevention and containment of COVID-19 and generate confidence among guests, partners and the community.

The certification program, launched May 18, is available to travel agencies, food and beverage establishments, car rental companies, water and activity parks, golf courses, hotels and resorts, spas, transportation companies, tour operators, among other tourism and hospitality companies. Tourism service providers who wish to earn the complimentary certificate must apply online at the Secretary of Tourism’s website and declare compliance with criteria related to the implementation of health security measures. Once registered, applicants will access and complete a form in accordance with certificate guidelines only available to companies registered on the portal.

“In the four days since launch, over 2,700 companies have applied for the certificate, illustrating the dedication our destinations have to keeping the Mexican Caribbean safe and welcoming,” said Dario Flota Ocampo, director of Quintana Roo Tourism Board.

Applications will be evaluated by a technical committee comprising tourism and health authorities; the committee will also conduct random inspections of establishments to verify each certificate holder is meeting criteria. Once companies meet the criteria, they will be accredited with the certificate in digital format and online via the official websites of the Secretary of Tourism and Quintana Roo Tourism Board. The certificate will be valid through December 31, 2020.

Certificate holders, and the state of Quintana Roo, will gain multiple benefits from the program, including the guaranteed implementation of good practices in the field of health safety; the correct definition of hygiene processes and procedures; increased customer trust and loyalty; health discipline in staff; assured job security. The state aims to reduce health risks, increase the arrival of tourists and visitors through greater confidence in the destination and competitiveness in the Mexican Caribbean and internationally.

Multiple hotels and tour providers have also launched internal safety programs, including AMResorts, Palladium Hotel Group, UNICO, Riu Hotels, Palace Resorts, Xcaret and others.

ASUR (Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste) airports are fulfilling standards in collaboration with the Communications and Transportation Ministry, Federal Agency for Civil Aviation, international health authorities and in partnership with the state government and municipal authorities. Specific actions include sanitation and deep cleaning of all areas, protective screens on counters, permanent monitoring of social-distance measures, permanent temperature checks for all passengers, and risk-factor identification questionnaires for travelers.

Visit qroo.gob.mx.

