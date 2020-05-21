U.S. Extends Travel Restrictions With Mexico Through June 22

As a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the United States Embassy and Consulates in Mexico announced on Wednesday that the temporary travel restrictions with Mexico and Canada have been extended through June 22, 2020. The restrictions first went into effect on March 21.

While essential travel between the countries remain open, individuals traveling for tourism purposes, such as sightseeing, recreation, gambling, or attending cultural events are not permitted to travel.

Despite the continued border restrictions, destinations in Mexico are preparing to reopen. The Los Cabos Tourism Board recently announced its reopening plan, which starts on June 1 and runs through the first quarter of 2021. In Phase 1 (June 1), the destination will implement its set of health and safety standards; following in Phase II (July), the international terminal is expected to reopen. Phase III will see the slow recovery of national and international arrivals; in Phase IV, luxury travelers from further abroad are expected to return; and by Q1 of 2021 (Phase V), 60 percent of air connectivity would be restored.

Elsewhere, the Riviera Nayarit Convention & Visitors Bureau recently launched a Tourism Wellness and Best Practices Guide, outlining the new standard of sanitation and safety protocols to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The bureau adds that it is anticipating a summer reopening.

