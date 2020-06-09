Club Med Pegs Reopening Dates for Cancun, Turks and Caicos Properties

by
Matt Turner
Club Med Cancun Yucatan
(No) Club Med Cancun

Club Med announced today Club Med Cancun and Club Med Turkoise, located on Turks and Caicos, will begin welcoming guests July 1 and August 1, respectively.

Club Med Cancún, reopening July 1, recently expanded its Aguamarina family oasis area, which has 60 all-new oceanfront family rooms, water games at a dedicated family pool and outdoor activities as part of the new Club Med Amazing Family programing. The hotel also recently debuted Club Med Spa by L’OCCITANE, touted as the only L’OCCITANE experience in the Yucatan region.

Club Med Turkoise, reopening August 1, is located on Grace Bay Beach and is an adults-exclusive resort. It’s sporting freshly renovated accommodations, including deluxe ocean-front guestrooms with balconies, a wellness center and a wine cellar, as well as unlimited activities like sailing, kayaking and flying trapeze.

The company also announced the launch of its Let’s Escape Again Sale, open for bookings now through August 26, 2020 with select travel dates through January 9, 2021. Take back summer vacation with a last-minute getaway or plan a warm weather escape later this year for up to 50 percent off. Benefits of the Let’s Escape Again Sale include up to $500 air credit; no single supplement; kids under four stay free and kids up to 15 stay for up to 50 percent off; and free room upgrades.

Club Med also has an updated Free Cancellation Policy; for new bookings made between May 18 and December 18, 2020, guests can receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay, up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date. 

As an additional component, Club Med has also enhanced their Best Rate Guarantee; post-booking, if a guest should find a lower price for the same travel dates, they can receive a Future Travel Certificate for a value equal to the price difference applicable to their next booking.

Visit www.clubmed.us.

