Marriott International Signs Blue Diamond Resorts, Will Double All-Inclusive Portfolio

Marriott International, Inc. on Tuesday announced a significant planned expansion of its all-inclusive portfolio through a long-term agreement with Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, which has a portfolio of resort properties throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico. The agreement, Marriott says, is expected to propel the company into the list of top 10 global all-inclusive players by adding 19 franchised resorts, totaling nearly 7,000 rooms. The move will more than doubling its presence in the all-inclusive segment to 33 properties by 2025; the majority of the properties are expected to be converted into Marriott’s Autograph Collection by mid-2021.

Marriott International launched its multi-brand all-inclusive portfolio platform in August 2019 and has nine open hotels across Costa Rica, Barbados and Mexico with an additional five in the pipeline in Mexico, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Brazil.

The following resorts are anticipated to convert to the Autograph Collection:

Mexico

840-room Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa

343-room Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun

566-room Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun

332-room Planet Hollywood Adults Scene Cancun

457-room Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort & Spa

Dominican Republic

730-room Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa

320-room Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa

525-room Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa

317-room Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Casino

168-room Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana

Jamaica

352-room Royalton White Sands Montego Bay

228-room Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay

140-room Hideaway at Royalton Negril

407-room Royalton Negril Resort & Spa

St. Lucia

290-room Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa

166-room Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia

Antigua

294-room Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa

Costa Rica

294-room Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica

Given growing demand for premium and luxury all-inclusive stays, Marriott International previously announced it would leverage eight of its 30 brands in the all-inclusive category: The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels, W Hotels, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio and Delta Hotels by Marriott. This agreement reflects the addition of 19 resorts into Marriott International’s Autograph Collection.

Sunwing Travel Group will benefit from Marriott’s worldwide distribution and partnership agreements in addition to Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s loyalty program. As part of this, Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to earn and redeem points on the all-inclusive vacation experiences.

