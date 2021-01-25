Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ Marketing Provider Makes Leadership Promotions

Premier Worldwide Marketing, the sales and marketing provider for Karisma Hotels & Resorts, has announced several promotions to its executive leadership team as it embarks on an ambitious growth trajectory, including at least five hotel openings in 2021. Elizabeth Fettes has been named chief marketing and sales officer and Marilyn Cairo and Rienk De Jong have both been named vice presidents of sales and marketing.

Following three years leading Karisma’s marketing efforts, in her new role as chief marketing and sales officer, Fettes will drive the company forward as it debuts major brands and new properties across the Margaritaville Island Reserve and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts brands. She will remain dedicated to developing solutions, driving results, increasing collaborations and streamlining communications to enhance brand performance across the portfolio, according to Premier Worldwide Marketing. Prior to joining Premier in 2018, Fettes oversaw the strategy and execution of the cruise experience across multiple channels and key audience segments for both Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Royal Caribbean Group with responsibility for building brand awareness and driving conversions globally.

As vice president of sales and marketing, Cairo will lead the division centered on properties including the El Dorado Spa Resorts, Generations Riviera Maya, Hidden Beach Au Naturel Resort and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, which is slated to open later this year. She joined the company in September 2017 as senior director of retail sales for North America and demonstrated an ability to deliver results through accountability and strategic platforms, which she will continue to leverage for retails, weddings, groups and more. Cairo’s travel industry career spans over 28 years.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

As vice president of sales and marketing, De Jong will lead the portfolio of brands including Azul Beach Resorts, Margaritaville Island Reserve and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana. With a tenure of 20 years, De Jong has risen through the ranks after joining the organization as director of sales and marketing for El Dorado Spa Resorts and is credited with bringing the “gourmet-inclusive” concept to the market. De Jong will continue to leverage partner connections and strategic initiatives for the organization as a whole.

Both VPs will provide a strong strategic direction for Premier Worldwide Marketing, focusing on global sales strategy, marketing execution, hotel portfolio sales, owner relations, openings and broad revenue maximization strategies.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts has a pipeline of Mexico and Caribbean openings slated this year, including the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in June 2021 and Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana and Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya later in the year.

Related Stories

Hotels, Destinations Offering COVID Testing in Response to CDC

ALG Vacations Unveils a Brand-Universal Exclusive Perks Program

Anguilla Tourist Board Appoints Stacey Liburd as Dir. of Tourism

AMResorts Recognizes Travel Advisors at First Celebration Event