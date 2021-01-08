Anguilla Tourist Board Appoints Stacey Liburd as Director of Tourism

Anguilla’s minister of tourism, the Hon. Hayden Hughes, has announced the appointment of Stacey Liburd to the position of director of tourism, which was effective from January 4, 2021.

Kenroy Herbert, chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) said in a written statement, "Stacey Liburd is the ideal candidate for this important position. She is a creative tourism marketer and a results-oriented manager with a proven ability to develop and execute marketing campaigns and trade initiatives that deliver results. We are confident in her leadership skills and ability to guide the Anguilla Tourist Board and our industry through our recovery in the post-COVID era.”

Prior to her appointment, Liburd served as a member of the ATB board of directors, where she chaired the Marketing Committee. She comes to the position with a wealth of business development, sales and marketing experience in tourism, having represented a cross-section of Anguilla’s resort and villa properties. She has served as sales and marketing manager for Quintessence Hotel, a Relais & Châteaux Property, Santosha Estate, Long Bay Villas, Zemi Beach House and the brand-new Tranquility Beach Resort Anguilla, developing comprehensive marketing and advertising campaigns and sales programs to increase brand awareness as well as drive business to the resorts. As business development manager for Calypso Charters, she focused on introducing extensive hiring and training programs for the staff, as well as expanding the number of accounts with hotels, villas and tour operators.

Liburd holds a Bachelor of Science (Law) Degree from City University of New York - John Jay College. She also holds a Certificate in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Florida Atlantic University and obtained the Chartered Director designation from The Caribbean Governance Training Institute.

