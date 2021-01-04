Curaçao Lifts Border Restrictions; All U.S. Travelers Able to Visit

The Caribbean island of Curaçao is eager to start 2021 on a high note, announcing earlier this week that prior border restrictions have been lifted. American residents from every state will be allowed entry without the previously required 14-day quarantine so long as they adhere to the entry protocols. The announcement follows the island’s initial phased reopening, which began in October, and coincides with the return of non-stop flights from the eastern seaboard.

“Curaçao has taken a cautious reopening approach, first with the lifting of restrictions to residents of the New York Tri-State area then extending into Florida,” said Paul Pennicook, CEO of the Curaçao Tourist Board, in a press statement. “Upon successful opening to these markets over the past months, we feel confident in our ability to safely welcome back all American travelers and provide them with an exceptional experience in a responsible way that also considers the well-being of Curaçao’s local community.”

From January 1, every state within the U.S. will be re-classified by the Curaçao Tourist Board, the Ministry of Public Health, the Environment & Nature and the Ministry of Economic Development. American visitors will be required to complete the following steps prior to arrival via the online portal, found at dicardcuracao.com, in order to enter Curaçao:

Complete a Digital Immigration Card. Fill out a Passenger Locator Card (PLC) within 48 hours prior to departure and carry a printed copy as proof upon arrival. Upload proof of a negative result from a certified COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of traveling; visitors must carry a printed copy as proof upon arrival. Note: PCR tests based on Gargle samples will not be accepted. Additionally, children six years old and younger showing no symptoms, and whose parents provide valid negative PCR tests, are not required to undergo a PCR test.

Direct flights from the U.S. have resumed from Miami, Charlotte, Newark and New York John F. Kennedy Airport this winter. A virtually new airport experience with touchless technology allows travelers faster, more seamless access through customs and immigration, thus limiting their time within the terminal.

Having ended 2019 with double-digit growth from the U.S., the island of Curaçao is anticipating a strong Q1 as it welcomes all American travelers back in.

The latest: 2020 saw the addition of Dreams by AMResorts, as well as the Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort. The Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort and Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino also completed major renovations, while the exclusive Baoase Luxury Resort used the time during border closures to renovate and expand its culinary spaces. Curaçao’s budding popularity also captured the attention of Sandals, which recently announced plans to renovate the former Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort in 2021.

For more information, visit www.curacao.com.

