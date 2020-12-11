Sandals Announces First Resort in Curaçao

Sandals Resorts International has announced the signing of an agreement that will bring Sandals Resorts to a brand-new destination: The Santa Barbara Resort on the island of Curaçao.

This will mark the ninth island destination for the brand in the Caribbean. The new Sandals Curaçao will initially include 350 rooms and suites stretched along Spanish Water Bay and the Caribbean Sea, with a further expansion planned in the coming years. Formerly the Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort, part of a broader 3,000-acre development, the resort will be completely “Sandalized,” a process set to begin in 2021.

Conceptual plans for the resort new expansive pools, a variety of dining options and accommodations, such as the newly constructed River Suites. Guests will also have access to the neighboring 18-hole Pete Dye championship golf course, two onsite marinas and 38,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, the largest on the island.

FREE Virtual Event Pivoting Back to Travel: Phase 4 Are you prepared to guide your clients through the “new normal” of travel? Join us December 15, 2020 from 1pm-2:20pm EST for Pivoting Back to Travel: Phase 4. The upcoming installment of our FREE virtual series will feature presentations from the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, and Seabourn on their most up-to-date travel procedures, health & safety protocols they’ve implemented to keep guests safe, activities that are open to visitors, what your clients need to know while on their trip and more! Visit www.pivotingbacktotravel to view the full agenda and register for your FREE pass.

Register Now

Known for its vibrant culture, beaches and coves, Curaçao also boasts spectacular dive sites and exotic marine ecosystems. With year-round temperatures of 80 degrees, it's touted as a perfect “anytime-escape.” The resort will have a positive, immediate and long-term impact on the island and the people of Curaçao, according to Sandals. In year one alone, it is expected to have an over $40 million economic footprint and the creation of new employment. The resort alone will add over 1,200 local jobs, comprising 800 new team members and 400 local tradesmen and craftsmen. This will be extended to the local taxi and transportation sectors, wider supply chain, agriculture, increased airlift and increased yearly tourism numbers.

Related Stories

All-Inclusive Updates in the Caribbean, Mexico and Beyond

The Caribbean Islands Beckon

Barbados Partners With U.S.-Based Lab for Entry Testing Program

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana Reopening November 5